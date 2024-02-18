Great oaks from little accords grow; or, a potential truckers strike against New York City

On Saturday afternoon, a video was creeping up on X/Twitter suggesting a trucker’s strike against New York City because of truckers’ anger about the $384 million judgment against Donald Trump. I asked, “Is this going to be something?” Well, yes, it is, and that’s despite the fact that, per the original video, only thirteen or fourteen truckers were contemplating a strike. Now, though, in true black swan fashion, it’s become a real story that could have a powerful effect on the lawfare coming out of leftist cities.

This is the video from Chicago1Ray, in which he discusses his friends’ reaction to the disgraceful, hyper-partisan, and completely non-legal judgment that Judge Engoron leveled on Trump (language warning):

I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)



Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

Did you catch that Chicago Ray is describing conversations with roughly 13 truckers? I did. But he’s also describing a deep anger at the way in which the establishment is systematically denying voters of their right to have a say in choosing whom they want to be president of the United States of America.

As of now, Chicago Ray’s video has over 5 million views. More than that, it’s popping up all over as a real possibility. It’s getting huge play on X. Currently, “truckers” is trending with over 234,000 posts, while “Boycott New York” is steadily climbing upward. Enthusiasm for the idea is palpable:

BREAKING: Truckers who support President Trump plan to turn down all loads going to NYC.



No matter the offer…



This is how we fight back and win. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 18, 2024

I support every Trucker who tells New York City to 🖕🏼off…! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 18, 2024

This is a non violent protest that could move mountains. These progressive cities and states believe they can do whatever they want to the court system, to anyone that they disagree with and to #donaldtrump and the rest of the country will just take it. Not if truckers decide… https://t.co/UhqCBZAPl1 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 18, 2024

The Daily Mail and the New York Post both picked up the story. Trump picked up on it, too:

Trump just posted my video and picture on his Truth Social account, pretty fucken cool...



God Bless America 🇺🇸 God bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country



Truckers for Trump 👇 pic.twitter.com/VhBNWxbHV6 — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 18, 2024

If you scroll through Trump’s Truth feed, it’s flooded with trucker memes.

Suddenly, the 13 truckers Chicago Ray spoke to have become a “massive” protest group:

BREAKING:



Truckers across the country are staging a MASSIVE protest after Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay $364 million to the state of New York.



They are attempting to unite and refuse to deliver loads into New York City!



Do you support this? pic.twitter.com/CteCg13QMS — Omar Navarro (@RealSpartra) February 18, 2024

There’s something fascinating and wonderful about this. As I wrote yesterday, according to Mike Benz’s interview with Tucker Carlson, America’s national security apparatus, working in tandem with (and sometimes bullying) the tech companies, created remarkably powerful algorithms to identify threats on social media to Democrat election interests. Once identified, those same programs can neutralize the threats by deleting or shadow-banning the content or by making it impossible to share.

However, to paraphrase Donald Rumsfeld, the algorithm can only work against “known knowns” and “known unknowns.” However, no AI can be programmed to search and destroy “unknown unknowns.” These are the totally unexpected events—the black swans—that come out of nowhere and take systems completely by surprise.

Whatever else the powers that be were expecting, it wasn’t a trucker take to X to share a conversation he had with 13 other people on the road. Nor could they have predicted that those conversations might lead to a massive protest amongst people relying not on censorable social media but on the good old CB radio. The CB radio is old-school technology that the government cannot hack—and isn’t there something unexpectedly beautiful about what the CB stands for: “Citizens band.”

We who watch politics can assemble the facts, try to fill in the blanks, and make guesses based on information that’s always imperfect. But it’s these black swan moments that blow everything sky-high and lead to outcomes no one saw coming.

Image: Chicago1Ray, who started it all. X screen grab.