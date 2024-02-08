Government by blackmail: Biden threatens to enforce the border even less if GOP House doesn't pass his border bill

With the border bill "dead in the water" in Congress, Joe Biden has put on his "big guy" pants, threatening to enforce the border even less than he already is, unless he gets his payoff.

According to Fox News:

The White House on Thursday announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will soon be "forced" to reduce operations at the southern border due to lack of funds. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that because Republicans have not passed the bipartisan border security agreement with funding for Israel and Ukraine, the administration is left with no choice but to pull back from the border. "Because congressional Republicans are choosing partisan politics over our national security and refusing to pass the bipartisan national security agreement that includes significant border reforms and funding, over the coming weeks, ICE will be forced to reduce operations because of budget shortfalls," Jean-Pierre said during a gaggle on Air Force One. "We have asked Congress for additional funding and resources, and every time Congress has provided less than we asked for, or most recently, completely ignored our supplemental request," she said.

In other words, he's blackmailing the House into passing that bill or else he sics the migrants onto the U.S. people harder.

Biden's claim about not having enough money to "process" illegal border crossers into the country is a ridiculous one. For one thing, Congress already has increased the Department of Homeland Security's budget by exponential amounts, making many an NGO on contract with this department more than a little fat and happy.

The other thing though is that if Biden doesn't have enough personnel to "process" whatever the cartels send him he can stop ... accepting phony asylum applications and make the migrants wait outside.

But customer-service first, don't you know, with migrant convenience Joe's top priority. Too bad about the blue cities going bankrupt, too bad about the kids kicked out of their own schools in New York, or the kids kicked out of their own after-school rec centers in Boston. Too bad about the big thievery rings plaguing U.S. cities and the cops beaten in broad daylight as Venezuela's dictator, Nicolas Maduro, empties out his jails.

The migrants will flow and Joe will blame Republicans. It's as if he had wanted this preventable disaster all along.

The bill became a non-starter in Congress after House members and the public were able to read the hideous thing.

Once read, it became obvious that Joe wanted to institutionalize the border crisis, allowing 4,999 "free" illegal border crossings per day in a rolling daily average before any consideration of a shutdown goes, free lawyers for gang-aged youth known as "unaccompanied minors," no detention for those claiming to be "families" traveling together, (never mind the absence of DNA tests), "free" work permits for all brought in through catch-and-release, and Biden free to suspend any of the supposedly tougher measures any time he likes for whatever he claims to be an "emergency." There were many more outrageous loopholes and exceptions to every supposedly tougher rule, with many appeals by illegals ruled inadmissable, to be permitted.

The incredible thing is that Biden is cutting his own throat by employing this foolish blackmail move. The public squarely blames Biden for the migrant crisis, according to polls, and is not fooled by his blaming Trump or Republicans for his mess. He's down in the polls himself overall, and his bid to recover those polling numbers can only be harmed by a border crisis that gets worse.

For him, it's the great replacement theory in action, so he's happy to let them all in. To the blue city mayors and sanctuary cities as well as the border towns, it's pure hell to rain upon them.

Why he wants to do that instead of fix the border is beyond anyone's ken. But the fact that he doesn't even need a bill to enforce the border, and only wants this passed instead pretty well tells us that he's all about the money-pit of federal spending and is hungry for his cut.

What a crummy thing to do to the country, though. Instead of solve the border crisis and get the matter out of his hair, he opts to intensify it -- just so he can blame Trump.

Image: Twitter screen shot