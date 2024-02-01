From Hamas to drunk drivers, is there anybody Democrats won't vote against deporting?

Other than German homeschoolers, is there any group of illegally present foreign nationals Democrats won't vote to protect from deportation?

Four immigration bills were presented in Congress and all were no-brainers to pass, but Democrats voted 'no,' on all of them.

Among the millions of illegals in the U.S. there are the Social Security number thieves, identity thieves who steal others' Social Security benefits. What did Democrats do in Congress when a deportation bill came up on Thursday? But of course. They voted against deporting them.

In past 24 hours, House Dems and the leader they all backed for Speaker @RepJeffries voted to EXEMPT illegals who drive drunk and steal social security benefits from deportation. And they voted NOT to apply criminal charges to illegals who flee BP.



In the same bill, they voted to keep illegals convicted of drunk driving exempt from deportation, too.

According to the Daily Caller:

Over one hundred Democrats voted against a bill intending to deport illegal migrants caught driving under the influence (DUI). The bill, titled Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, passed the House with a 274-150 vote, with all voting against the legislation being Democrats, according to the roll call vote. Fifty-nine Democrats joined all 215 Republicans to vote in favor of the legislation. Some of the Democrats who voted in favor of the legislation include Reps. Henry Cuellar and Colin Allred of Texas, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Foyle, California Rep. Jimmy Panetta and New York Rep. Patrick Ryan. The bill makes driving while impaired grounds for barring a non-U.S. national from entry into the U.S. and for deportation, according to the legislation’s description. The individual must be convicted of the offense to be subjected to deportation.

And still they voted against that --150 of them were against that, some saying it was because the bill included green card holders. Why, exactly, should non-citizens with no loyalty and no obligation to the U.S. and no regard for its laws in posession of coveted green card privileges be protected from deportation after this kind of disrespect?

And more dangerously still, they voted against a measure to keep criminal charges from being filed against those who flee the Border Patrol -- you know, the million or so gotaways who know they'll be thrown back or jailed if they surrender to the Border Patrol the way most illegals are now doing under catch-and-release. These are the ones who lead the Border Patrol on high-speed chases with major crashes and casualty events. If those people aren't deportable (after serving long prison sentences) who should be?

Worst of all, in yet another bill, a pair of them, Rep. Rashida Rlaib and Rep. Cory Bush, voted 'no' on a measure to keep participants in the October 7 attacks on innocent Israelis out of the country, our country.

According to the Jerusalem Post:

United States Congresswomen Cori Bush (D-MO) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were the sole votes against a bill in the US House of Representatives on Wednesday that would bar entry to the United States by members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, as well as officers of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and anyone who participated in the October 7 attacks but is not a member of a recognized terrorist group. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) voted ‘present.’ Representative Tlaib, who represents one of the most Democratic districts in Michigan and is the only Palestinian-American currently in Congress, said that the bill was “redundant” as entry to those who have participated in terrorism, such as the October 7 attacks or who are members of a recognized terrorist group, such as Hamas or Islamic Jihad, is already prohibited. This echoed statements by Democratic leaders, such as the House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, whose statement said the bill was “largely duplicative of existing law.” The “unnecessary” bill, Tlaib said, is “just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe.”

Two Democrats is two Democrats too many. This is lunacy. They had a chance to make a stand against terrorism and they claimed 'redundancy' as if this is the sort of thing that matters to them. Tlaib even played the victim, not the person with the guilty conscience.

Apparently, there is no one on their should-be-deported list, other than the hapless German homeschoolers, who were ordered to be sent back for the 'crime' of homeschooling their kids and have been fighting it in the courts ever since.

It just goes to show how unfit they are from office and need to be voted out of it by this November.

