Even a Catholic country like Mexico isn’t immune to the tyranny of gender madness

When looking at the tens of millions pouring illegally into America, some people console themselves by looking at the Latin Americans among them and thinking, “At least they’re bringing in traditional social values.” I’ve got some bad news for you. Don’t count on it. In Mexico, two congresspeople have been convicted of “gendered violence” for calling a man…a man. Leftism strikes again, and it’s crossing our Southern border into America.

Salma Luévano is a man with fake boobs. He’s also a radical activist for the cause of so-called transgenderism who managed to get himself elected to the Mexican legislature as a member of MORENA, the country’s left-wing political party.

Typically for mentally ill men living with the cognitive dissonance of pretending that they are women, Luévano is fanatically aggressive in responding to any slights to his “femininity.” He’s now twice accused conservative Mexican politicians of the crime of “gendered violence” toward him, and he’s twice been successful.

Image: Salma Luévano. YouTube screen grab.

Reduxx, which is the go-to site for stories from the forefront of gender madness, has the story:

The Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of Mexico (TEPJF) has convicted Congresswoman Teresa Castell of “gendered violence” towards a trans-identified male politician, Salma Luévano, for referring to him as a “man.” This incident shortly follows news that a former Congressman had similarly been convicted for the exact same “crime” against Luévano. Castell’s incident date back to March 2023, when Luévano, a Deputy with the governing Morena Party, reported her to the National Electoral Institute for referring to him as “a man” on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). Two months later, the Electoral Tribunal issued a ruling stating that Castell had been found guilty of “political gendered violence,” a conviction which was confirmed by unanimous vote this past week.

Castell’s punishment is brutal because it forces her to go through indoctrination and publicly lie about her values, as well as place her on a register that identifies her as someone who commits political violence against women—never mind that Luévano is most decidedly a man:

As punishment, Castell must take a course on political violence, both against women because of gender and against LGBTTTIQA+ people. She must also extend a public apology and publish an excerpt of the sentence on her X account. In addition, she will be catalogued in the National Registry of Persons Sanctioned in Political Matters against Women for Gender Reasons of the National Electoral Institute, a registry that was created to protect female politicians from political violence. Her sentence will also be recorded in the Catalogue of Subjects Sanctioned in Special Sanctioning Proceedings on the website of the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal.

In some ways, Castell’s punishment wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Rodrigo Iván Cortés wasn’t ordered to grovel just once to Mr. Luévano. Instead, he was told to apologize daily for 30 days:

Former Mexican Congressman Rodrigo Iván Cortés has been convicted of "gendered violence" after calling trans lawmaker Salma Luévano a "man."



Cortés has been ordered to apologize every day for 30 days, and will be entered into a registry of violence against female politicians. pic.twitter.com/3tyvns2lGE — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) February 15, 2024

As for Castell, she promptly went ahead and posted her apology on X—and then immediately made clear that she didn’t mean it:

Mere formality. We are going to international bodies. The good thing? MILLIONS OF MEXICANS have already turned to see what gender ideology is and are beginning to know the dangers for WOMEN and CHILDREN. A FORCED apology is worthless, and everyone knows I am being FORCED …. Nothing is forever.

Good for her.

Castell added that she felt that her conviction was useful because it’s going to break through the Mexican people’s being unaware of just how fast and furiously gender madness has grown in Mexico:

“The people of Mexico are beginning to realize what is happening, that this is not a simple matter of dressing as a woman and wanting to be called by a feminine name. No, it goes far beyond only dressing as a woman. It is our rights, it is our victories, and it is our liberties that are being appropriated, that today are being usurped and we have to put a stop to it,” she said. “It is not a fight of woman against woman and man against man. Here we are fighting a totally unequal and unjust battle: it is a fight of women against men who believe, feel or disguise themselves as women.”

As it is, though, we are getting tens of millions of Latin Americans who now come from countries without a history of free speech and in which the pro-gender madness laws have intersected with censorship. It’s like Canada, only in this case, the Canadians are flooding our country!