Eric Adams and Chuck Schumer celebrate Chinese New Year festivities decked out in CCP garb and waving CCP flags

We’re being groomed to accept Chinese communism. (Remember when Xi Jinping visited San Francisco and the conspicuous absence of the American flag was played off as a warm welcome?)

In recent days (or maybe weeks?), traditional Chinese celebrations have kicked off in boroughs around New York City, several of which have had high-profile political attendees.

Now, judging by appearances, you’d never know that these esteemed public servants were actually… American public servants, because they were decked out in murderous commie garb and waving commie flags. Using our abductive reasoning skills… if it looks (dresses) like a communist, acts (steals/lies/sabotages) like a communist, and quacks (talks) like a communist, it’s definitely a communist.

Here’s this, from a report out at the New York Post today:

Eric Adams sports Chinese Communist Party scarves — but says they’re just innocent gifts Eric Adams has been repeatedly seen wearing the scarf, which represents the blood of the Chinese Red Guards who gave their lives for Communism, in the last few weeks. On Saturday, Adams was seen wearing two red scarves around his neck at the first annual Brooklyn Lantern Parade Saturday, and he wore another red scarf in Manhattan’s Chinatown on Sunday.

From other news, we learn that it wasn’t just Adams, but Chuck Schumer too!

New: Senator Chuck Schumer waved the People's Republic of China flag onstage at a Lunar New Year event on Sunday.



He and other top New York politicians appeared onstage at a rally, preceding an annual parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown, alongside Huang Ping, a hard-line Chinese… pic.twitter.com/seqf0RhOl0 — Jimmy Quinn (@james_t_quinn) February 26, 2024

As you can see, Schumer and Adams shared a stage with several concerning individuals, but most relevantly, “a senior consular official linked to China’s secret police station in New York.” If you recall, it hit the mainstream news last year that China had been setting up police/surveillance networks in the U.S. to allegedly spy on Chinese dissidents (and Americans?) after one of these “stations” got busted by the FBI. Here are the details:

In Chinatown, the police station was run by the America ChangLe Association NY Inc., which owns the building at 107 East Broadway where the operation was located, The Post revealed in October. … Last year, the group held its annual gala dinner, featuring New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the guest of honor — an event that was not disclosed on the mayor’s official agenda.

But, again, don’t worry, because a spokesperson for Adams revealed that it was “innocent” as the mayor had been “unaware” of the scarf’s true meaning, despite him repeatedly wearing it when hanging out with Chinese communists. Yeah, okay.

Oh, and never mind that one of Adams’s top aides is Winnie Greco (formerly Winnie Zheng), a “consultant” who took “Chinese communist cash”; pay no attention to the fact that Greco’s nonprofit organization reportedly funding Adams’s 2014 luxury trip to China; and whatever you do, ignore the compendium of corruption allegations (for which Greco is currently under investigation), found here.

Adams “quietly appointed” Greco just one day after being sworn-in; but my mind recalled Adams’s post-midnight ceremony scene, full of family members, and a conspicuously out-of-place Asian gal:

YouTube video screengrab.

Jane Doe is wearing a mask, but it sure looks like Greco.

“The [Chinese Communist] Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

