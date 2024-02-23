DOJ hits foreign nationals with charges to ‘send a message’ to Iran after deaths of two Navy SEALs last month

Democrats and their asinine policies are Kryptonite to the prosperity and security of America, her citizenry, and her military.

Last month, we lost two special operations service members as they ran a mission in the Arabian sea, intercepting a vessel that was believed to be transporting “Iranian-made weapons” intended for terrorist combatants.

Per a Fox News item published yesterday:

During a search of the vessel, the U.S. boarding team allegedly located and seized Iranian-made advanced conventional weaponry. … The [DOJ] agency said that the materials found onboard are ‘allegedly consistent’ with weaponry used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebel forces in the recent attacks on U.S. military ships and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Furthermore, the report noted that the Navy deemed the intercepted seacraft “unsafe” and “not seaworthy” so the “14 foreign national mariners” found on the raided vessel were brought aboard an American ship—and presumably brought back to the U.S., because a little over a week ago, four of the “foreign mariners” were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the weapons transportation.

I’m sorry, does someone want to give me a good reason why we didn’t just sink this thing with the (alleged) arms traffickers on it? Instead, we brought these scumbags back to America, so now we taxpayers can feed them, pay for their lodging and any necessary healthcare, provide them with lawyers for their defense, and fund expensive litigation. Really?

And, get this, also from Fox:

Assistant Director of the FBI Washington Field Director David Sundberg said that the men's arrest and subsequent charges were intended to ‘send a message’ to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). ‘Today’s complaint sends a message that acting as a proxy for the IRGC in an effort to bring harm to U.S. persons overseas will not be tolerated by the U.S. Government,’ Sunburg [sic] said.

Yeah… Iran won’t care one bit. These dime-a-dozen third-world Muslims are totally disposable, which is why they serve as cannon fodder; and when one gets taken out of gameplay, there are ten more waiting in the wings.

But not only that, Mr. Joe Biden (Sundberg’s top boss) is fully committed to emulating Barack Obama’s prostrate posture of appeasement, and enacting policies that are directly enriching the IRGC.

Within about a month of taking office, Biden “rescinded” the economic sanctions that had been strangling Tehran and previously imposed by President Trump.

Biden’s waging of total war against American oil production allows oil-producing countries to fill the market void; Iran’s oil exports are currently 300% higher than they were during Trump’s tenure.

Resurrecting groveling Obama’s retreating “red line” policies signals to anti-American adversaries that America is weak and will never fight back.

How many billions of dollars did Biden pay in ransom to Iran? I’ve lost count. How long after that did Hamas, with Iranian support, wage jihad against sleeping Israelis? Almost immediately.

The DOJ’s lawyers filing charges to “send a message” are about as effective in getting terrorist regimes to stop sponsoring terrorism as Obama’s ludicrous bowing and Biden’s “stern” warnings.

Image: Khamenei.ir, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.