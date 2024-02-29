Democrats use abortion for cynical political means

Abortion is back in the news thanks to the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision about the rights of fertilized eggs from In Vitro Fertilization procedures. With the topic again taking up headlines, it’s time to revisit leftist hypocrisy about abortion, which is a political tool, not a moral issue, for most of them.

Most Americans do not support late-term abortions and would support time limits on abortions. Republican bills almost invariably have carve-outs for rape, incest or the mother’s life. However, Democrats have created a Big Lie by claiming that any limits on abortions are, in fact, bans on abortions. This lie permeates everything they do and say to convince the public that they are he only rational choice on the abortion issue.

Whenever Biden, Harris, or other Democrats are asked at what point in a pregnancy they think that an abortion should not be allowed, they refuse to answer. Yet when Republicans point that this means they support late-term abortion or abortion on demand, Democrats insist that the Republicans are lying.

Image: Pregnant mother and child by prostooleh.

The real lie is the Democrat insistence that late-term abortions rarely, if ever, occur. The same linked article explains the truth:

There is a concerted effort from the abortion lobby and its allies in media to convince Americans that there is no such thing as late term abortion. It isn’t true. Just recently, Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill claimed that: “Like Nessie and Bigfoot, the term ‘late-term abortion’ is completely made up. It’s anti-abortion propaganda with no basis in medicine, intended to confuse people.” But the truth is that 10,000 babies’ lives are lost every year to late-term abortions, the majority of which take place for elective reasons. These denials of the harsh reality reveal one positive thing — the deniers at least recognize that support for limitless abortion is unpopular. One poll shows that 70 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be limited at least after 12 to 15 weeks into pregnancy, and other polls demonstrate the same consensus on the issue.

It’s obvious that these elective abortions are not about women’s health. So, why would people who support abortion work so hard to hide the truth if these late-term abortions were necessary?

Here’s a simple question about late-term abortions: If a woman has a baby at home and just lets it die, she is arrested for murder, involuntary manslaughter, or similar crime. However, if a woman has a baby at a Planned Parenthood clinic and the doctor and mother choose to let it die, it’s “reproductive choice.” Either it is a baby with rights, or it isn’t. What happens here is unequal treatment under the law.

Sheltered behind the lie, Democrats vigorously opposed the Born Alive Act, which requires that babies born alive must receive healthcare.

Ironically, in Europe, which leftists so admire, late-term abortions are essentially outlawed. Only four countries in Europe allow unrestricted abortion after 14 weeks. Most limit it to 12 weeks. Yet leftists aren’t protesting what happens there or saying that European countries are anti-women or oppose reproductive choice.

The rational reason for this silence is that Democrats don’t care about abortion one way or another. It’s simply a political tool. Had they really wanted to enshrine abortion, they could have enacted legislation long ago to lock down the issue, at the many times when they controlled both Congress and the White House.

For those wondering, because this essay started with a reference to the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision about IVF embryos, it’s important to note that the decision had nothing to do with the Dobbs ruling, no matter what Democrats said. Additionally, the Alabama Republican governor and legislature are willing to listen to the voice of the people and to enact a law protecting clinics by saying that an embryo is not a baby while it is at the lab.

Nevertheless, the Alabama decision has been useful for revealing, once again, the racial viciousness that drives the abortion movement:

ABC’s Hostin: Alabama IVF Ruling About Republicans Wanting ‘More American White Children’ ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling embryos are children was an attempt to increase the birth rate of white children.

Maybe Hostin should be asked if the Democrats want fewer black children because they support aborting black and brown children at a rate much higher than their percentage of the population.