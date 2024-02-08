Democrats should worry that Americans’ five-second attention span is lengthening

Almost everyone has heard of the Five-Second Rule, which says it never happened if you drop something on the floor and pick it up in less than five seconds. That’s how this world has long worked, especially for Democrat politicians. “Stuff happens” has long been their attitude. Finally, though, voters seem to be waking up.

A significant proportion of Americans, especially in government and media, believe they can live their lives differently than the way their parents or their parent’s parents did. They think they can completely rewrite the rules of living, prioritizing their wants and desires over their responsibilities to themselves or society and often rejecting reality entirely. It’s not working.

Watch National Security Spokesmen John Kirby repeat the constant refrain that we’ll retaliate for the death of Americans “In a time and place of our choosing.” That means nothing and doesn’t address the fundamental problem. As Iran continues its brazen course, people will realize that stuff doesn’t just happen.

Nikki Haley seemingly did well in New Hampshire, which is being used as “proof” that Halley has momentum. However, per The Hill, “70 percent of Haley voters in New Hampshire were not registered Republicans: CNN exit poll.” The reality of her unpopularity with the base is already yesterday’s news in the media, but voters are noticing.

For California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, it was a huge surprise to hear from a shopper at Target that the policies that sound good to him have negative consequences…and voters know it.

In New York City, DA Alvin Bragg’s and other politicians’ policies mean that illegal aliens who beat police officers were instantly released from jail. Don’t expect any lasting repercussions since the perpetrators skipped town. But still, for Democrats, there’s nothing to see here. The event has been scrubbed from political memory, but voters are noticing.

Two years ago, California lawmakers passed an equity law for electric bills in the state, accelerating the fact that electricity rates are up 127% over the last ten years, even as California experiences rolling brownouts. Voters are angry, but Democrats, having skated past consequences for so long, are merely perplexed.

Trump is being attacked on every front, especially in New York. Democrats were certain that they could destroy him and move on. The fact that Republicans are pushing back by choosing Trump as their chosen candidate in 2024 tells you that people will no longer say, “I guess stuff happens,” and move on.

Progressives were doing well by saying that, since October 7, evil Israel is worse than Hamas, until it emerged that UNRWA, funded by U.S. dollars, supported Hamas, even participating in October 7. Biden and the UN are friends of Hamas and Iran, not the US or Israel.

Biden needs you to believe that everything is hunky-dory with our economy. But the Happiness index for Americans reveals a different story. You won’t hear it from the media, but Americans (particularly white Americans) are very unhappy.

We’ve spent two generations dumbing down the citizenry and avoiding the truth. The Five Second Rule allowed every bad thing to be memory-holed. But now, people are seeing what’s strewn on the floor—the failed policies, the deaths from drugs and crime, the broken borders, and the chaos around the world—and they’re starting to use their memories and pay attention.

Perhaps the Democrats’ five seconds are finally up.

God Bless America.

