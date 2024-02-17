Delusions or malevolence: The Biden administration’s two-state ‘Palestinian’ solution?

Hamas slaughtered 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped over 200 more, many of whom it murdered or let die. Now, the Biden administration is thinking about rewarding Hamas with a state carved out of Israel’s sovereign territory. Only lunacy disconnected from the way the world actually works can explain this plan.

Joe Biden (or, more likely, his handlers) has decided that pandering to his base is more important than Israel’s continued existence. Or perhaps he and his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, live in such a leftist fantasy world that they do not believe that rewarding cold-blooded terrorism with a state won’t have any negative repercussions for Israel. To sustain this fantasy, Biden and Blinken would have to believe that:

Given their own state, Palestinians will no longer have a desire or a need to destroy the State of Israel.

Israel does not have the right to veto a two-state solution.

Israel does not have the right or the need for an absolute victory over Hamas in order to prevent future terrorist attacks.

Humanitarian concerns (for Gazans, not Israelis) trump military necessity.

Israel is strong enough to survive no matter what changes or policies are enacted against its interests.

Israel’s 7.2 million Jews are simply less important than keeping the world’s 1.7 billion Muslims happy.

The U.S. must militarily leave the Middle East (except for keeping a minor presence agreeable to Iran.)

A nuclear-armed Iran is acceptable, and Iran can be trusted to use Western values governing their use.

Saudia Arabia must and will be able to make peace with Iran, and the two nations will thrive in their separate spheres of influence once the Palestinian issue is resolved.

That Biden and Blinken believe these risible ideas is bad enough. An even more frightening and evil view is that Blinken and Biden know the above-listed assumptions are fallacious.

Image: Biden and Blinken, in charge of America’s foreign policy. YouTube screen grabs.

Still, America has a long history of supporting Israel. Why has Biden suddenly turned on her? I see three reasons:

Israel is now an impediment to the vision that the Biden camp has for the future of the Middle East

Biden understands that Iran will not accept the continued existence of Israel. In keeping with Obama’s policy, Biden wants to shift power over the Middle East to Iran. That means Israel must go.

Pure political expediency because Biden’s base hates Israel.

This April, the Jewish Passover will be celebrated as it has been for over 3,300 hundred years. Passover is one of Judaism’s most sacred holidays, celebrating escape from bondage in Egypt.

It’s entirely possible that, in the year 2024, Antony Blinken, who loves to waive around the fact that his stepfather survived the Holocaust, will be the instrument that leads his fellow Jews to be slaughtered. How many other leftists in our government, businesses, and even our religious institutions, whether Jewish or not, are so committed to their delusions about how the world works that they would welcome another modern-day Holocaust?

We’ve already had a small sample of what such terror looks like last October. Instead of a united wall of people screaming “Never Again,” we see both leftist ideologues and political pragmatists willing to throw Israel to the wolves. They’ve aligned with those protestors who ally their support for the people in Gaza and the West Bank by demonstrating such intense hatred of Jews the Nazis would be proud.

Antony Blinken has a legal and moral responsibility to resign as Secretary of State rather than participate any further in the destruction of the only Democratic country in the Middle East.

God Bless America.

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.