Defeating Michelle Obama (or any other Democrat)

It’s all falling apart. The plan to flood the country with the third world and somehow blame it on Trump isn’t going as planned. The Biden bait-and-switch was going to be an easy swapping of one sock puppet for another by the control-freak cabal that is the “Democratic” party (pause for laughter) working behind the scenes.

But then the “Border Bill” disintegrated on impact, when everyone realized that it was worse than a trap. And while we eschew the term “uni-party” — primarily because they might like the term — it does describe some who seem to care about only their power instead of the welfare of the taxpayers. So, while they’re still focused on their Ukrainian money-laundering scheme instead of what printing money is doing to ordinary — and normal — Americans, we’re going to talk about how we defeat what is likely the fourth iteration of the failed Obama administration.

We know that the national socialist Democrat party is in a quandary. How do Democrats finish off the country they loathe and install a two-tiered society with a rich ruling class that knows how to run things for the “common good” (Gemeinnutz in the original German), while everyone else is carefully controlled within the confines of a proper carbon footprint? You will own nothing, and trust us: you won’t be happy.

They’ve spent the last three years taking a wrecking ball to our liberty and individual rights while continually lying that we’re doing that — always repeating their big lie to make it the truth. You can always tell what they’ve been doing because they accuse us of doing it.

They ripped open the border to an illegal invasion, but somehow, some way, it’s the fault of the pro-freedom right, because we didn’t legalize the invasion and funnel more money into its facilitation. They’re causing rampant inflation, printing money to buy votes, but somehow, it’s also our fault, because we noticed.

In some ways, swapping out the sock puppet in chief gives them some overlooked strategic advantages that should not be underestimated, although doing so would show they’ve never really cared about the concept of “democracy” or listening to the people.

It’s pretty amusing to read the back-and-forth that’s part argument among the authoritarians and part psyop from the national socialist media. Vox, our favorite “explainers” of the fascist far left, forcefully declared, “Yes, Democrats, it’s Biden or bust.” The word from on high from Politico is “Get Used to It: Biden Isn’t Going Anywhere.” There are these from N.Y. Magazine: “Yes, Democrats Can Still Replace Biden (But They Won’t)” and the L.A. Times: “Why replacing Biden with Newsom or some ‘mythical perfect Democrat’ is unlikely.” And the New York Times: “Could a Biden Challenger Still Enter the Primary Race? Here’s Why It Is Unlikely.”

The changing headlines over at the Atlantic are a pathetic cry for help from the far-left. A piece from Damon Linker started with “What the Heck Is Wrong With the Democrats?” This wasn’t emphatic enough in conveying the message, so it was changed to “Democrats Should Pick a New Presidential Candidate Now”...with the same subhead in each case being entirely obvious and amusing at the same time: “The party needs to wake up and stop sleepwalking toward disaster with Biden as its nominee.”

They only have a few choices to replace “the big guy”: California governor Gavin Newsom, Vice President Harris, former first lady Michelle Obama, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear. We might add mini-tyrant Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is obsessed with depriving the people of their commonsense civil right of self-defense.

If the fascist far leftists had a viable Plan B, they would have done a classic Claudine Gay move, cued up the teleprompter with LBJ’s “I will not accept the nomination of my party for another term as your president,” and just told Joe to read it without thinking. And it would be over before he realized what was happening.

The problem for the control-freak cabal that is the Democrat party is that Vice President Harris is even more unpopular than Biden. And there is a reason Michelle hasn’t manned up to become more prominent in politics — being a horrible candidate means staying out of the limelight.

All indications are they are going to wait until the convention to play the Biden bait-and-switch on the people. That helps them, because if we focus just on him and the disaster that has been his regime, a fresh face wipes that all away. Hence, we have to hammer the party instead so the Democrats can’t get away with their usual treachery. The far left is always thinking three or four steps ahead of the game. That’s why leftists had Joe take the fall for the economy with the “Bidenomics” label.

Their document CALL For the 2024 Democratic National Convention clearly states:

G. Filling a Vacancy on the National Ticket: In the event of death, resignation or disability of a nominee of the Party for President or Vice President after the adjournment of the National Convention, the National Chairperson of the Democratic National Committee shall confer with the Democratic leadership of the United States Congress and the Democratic Governors Association and shall report to the Democratic National Committee, which is authorized to fill the vacancy or vacancies.

So we know that the Democrats would have likely replaced Joe and Kamala long ago if they had viable (read: decent) candidates. We also know that the odds are that they are going to have to wait until their rules say they can “Fill a Vacancy on the National Ticket.”

This means we need to widen our attacks to cover the lot of the nation’s socialist Democrat party and not just Biden, so we cover every possible candidate. We also cannot let them get away with pretending they suddenly noticed Biden’s dementia and insist that they supported him when they were fully aware of his condition. We also need to hammer them on their last-minute bait-and-switch that makes a mockery of the democratic process.

Then we need to focus on the particular candidate that the control-freak cabal chooses to put forward. Despite all the denials, many have speculated that it’s going to be Michelle Obama, and we tend to agree. She’s never been a good candidate, and they won’t leave anything to chance. That means they are going to need a plausible excuse for keeping her out of the public sphere.

The Democrat party has a lousy record at running the country, and Democrats will have to hide their most viable candidate to keep her in the race.

That means they will have to fool the people once again, but this time around, no one is going to buy it.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.