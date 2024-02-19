Death of 5-year-old illegal in Chicago facility condemns the left’s approach to public policy

The Democrats’ favorite “stay home, save lives” chant would be apropos.

On Saturday, Fox News reported on the tragic case of a 5-year-old little boy from Venezuela who died while living in a warehouse-turned-migrant shelter in Chicago, and the circumstances of his death condemn the left’s approach to public policy.

Little Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero died on December 17th from sepsis and a bacterial infection, with “contributing factors” listed as “COVID-19, adenovirus and rhinovirus.” Prior to his death, the article reported that he and his family were brand new to the U.S., having illegally entered only a month prior. Naturally, the surface level observation is that, sure, winters in the Midwest are known for being exceptionally harsh (I’ve still got family in Wisconsin) but Rivero’s family just arrived. Clearly, traveling from Venezuela to Chicago, by foot or bus or whatever, is a less than hygienic and sanitary process—tents, sleeping in the elements, tens of thousands of people from every other third world nation traveling alongside you, no running water, no regular toilet facilities—Rivero could have easily contracted these illnesses before his illegal entry.

But, here’s how the Fox News writer framed the story:

The boy’s death revived concerns about conditions at shelters and questions about how Chicago was responding to an influx of people unaccustomed to the city’s cold winters and with few local contacts. Chicago and other northern U.S. cities have struggled to find housing for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers, many of whom have been bused from Texas throughout the last year.

Now, it’s possible of course that Rivero contracted his illnesses at the facility—but it seems like we’re to infer that the boy’s death is just the tragic and avoidable byproduct of people “unaccustomed” to frigid winters, and were it not for the heartless Republican governors shipping these border crossers north to the sanctuary cities that invited them, these people would be fine. However, I’ll throw the Democrats’ favorite “pandemic” slogan back in their faces: “Stay home, save lives.” If Rivero’s family had stayed home where they belong, Rivero would not have died in the U.S.; and, if Democrats weren’t incentivizing breaking federal law and illegal invasions, then Rivero’s family would have probably stayed home.

But aside from that, I suspect there may have been another factor at play in Rivero’s death, and shocker, it’s another aspect of how the left “governs.” From the statement issued by Brandon Johnson, Chicago’s mayor, in the wake of Rivero’s death:

The City of Chicago coordinates medical screenings for all shelter residents, weekly on-site provider support, on-site vaccination events for COVID, varicella, and flu, and partnerships with a network of community health centers for other healthcare needs. All shelter residents are offered comprehensive medical examinations and care.

Was little Rivero recently… vaccinated? After what we Americans went through at the hands of the political (left) class with the appearance of Covid-19, it’s clear that leftist government workers “just doing their job” have zero concern for medical freedom; and for people who have no understanding of what once made America great, no expectation of inalienable rights, and no loyalty to the limited government of our Founders, I can only imagine they’re just sitting ducks for a predatory city/county employee. (Flu vaccines are often “adenovirus-vectored” concoctions, and it’s possible that Rivero received a slew of “childhood immunizations” upon his arrival, which no doubt suppress a child’s immune system, and would leave him susceptible to catching something like Group A Strep—but I’m just thinking out loud.)

The left and its policies are death sentences, and this story is just one more datum point in the data trend.

