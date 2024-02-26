Courage to Serve Act designed to lure foreigners into US military

Two House members, one Democrat and one Republican, recently introduced the Courage to Serve Act, which, if passed into law, would provide an expedited path to citizenship for illegal migrants who sign up to serve in the U.S. military.

American citizens used to have the courage to serve, too; but, judging by recruitment shortfalls, many no longer have the stomach—or the opportunity—to do so since the Obiden administration purged the military of conservatives, Christians, and patriots.

In the administration’s defense, it had to purge the military of conservatives, Christians, and patriots so that it could use it to go after conservatives, Christians, and patriots here at home in the ever more dystopian future.

Welcome to the new mercenary American military. Give free stuff to illegal invaders—including a path to citizenship—and hope they jump at the chance to defend the nation they’ve been told is a heinous hellhole of discrimination and oppression. (But, oddly enough, incredibly generous to “undocumented citizens!”)

Proposed new military recruitment campaign slogan: “Uncle Sam is misogynistic, racist, homophobic, bigoted, and generally hateful…and he wants you…to defend this nation—to the death if need be!” Who wouldn’t take the opportunity to risk it all when it’s put like that?

Ooh rah!

