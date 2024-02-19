Count me out when it comes to celebrating a generic ‘Presidents’ Day’

I like a holiday as much as the next guy, but Presidents’ Day puts me in a bit of a pickle. I respect the Office of the President, and I love this country, but I also know that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has housed more than its share of skunks.

Back in 1954 AD, when I was born, America celebrated Lincoln’s birthday on February 12th and Washington’s birthday on February 22nd. I had no problem celebrating the birth of those two wonderful men who make me proud to be an American.

I didn’t overexert myself doing research, but I did find this explanation about the current naming of this holiday.

While several states still have individual holidays honoring the birthdays of Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other figures, Presidents’ Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.

My problem is with this part, “Presidents’ Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents, past and present.” I will not celebrate the skunks. I’ll sooner celebrate National Hemorrhoid Day, National Kidney Stone Day, or National Let’s Get a Cystoscopic Day before I will celebrate Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, or Barack Obama’s birthday.

Image: An 1865 print of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Library of Congress.

Some reading this might accuse me of cynicism, and they might be right. Three years of Biden or 12 years of Obama makes me a bit irritable. Watching them do unto Trump what Putin did unto Navalny makes me want to %&$#@#%.

Now they say it is not enough to complain about a problem. It is better to offer solutions. So, here goes. We need to reclaim the idea of public servants. Harry Truman, in his private papers, expressed contempt for politics as a path to wealth, a sentiment boiled down to the saying, “Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook.”

So, how did Joe Biden or the Clintons become millionaires in politics?

The Bible does not address specifically desired qualities for politicians, but it does address qualities desirable in leaders. It asks us to look at the leader’s family. Is he/she happily married and faithful? If he or she has children, are they well adjusted? A lot of presidential skunks don’t pass that metric either.

Finally, it would help if our journalists would do their job. There are too many instances in American history of journalists covering up for politicians instead of properly vetting them. The laptop from hell comes to mind. Tell us the truth and let the chips fall where they may. Telling the truth is easier and healthier than controlling the narrative.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.