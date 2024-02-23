Canadian medical establishment confirms COVID jab caused young mother’s paralysis, offers euthanasia for ‘treatment’

There were a lot of mixed feelings about Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin, but Russia’s president was right on when he took a moment to address and condemn Canada for the federal government’s fall-time public relations disaster in which Justin Trudeau, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and members of the Canadian Parliament “gave a standing ovation to a WWII-era Nazi who is a veteran of the Waffen-SS.” Here’s what Putin had to say, via National Post:

‘People who exterminated Jews, Russians and Poles are alive. And the president, the current president of today’s Ukraine applauds him in the Canadian Parliament, gives a standing ovation….’

Canada is run by Nazi-sympathizers… who also apparently aspire to emanate the Third Reich. Get this, according to an exclusive report published by The Canadian Independent:

Young Ontario woman's life becomes a living hell after [a] Moderna booster shot leaves her paralyzed. Doctors confirm vaccine connection and offer Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).

Kayla Pollock is now 37-years-old and a single mother of a young son; prior to her injury, Pollock described herself as “fit, healthy, and very active,” but now, she’s bound to a wheelchair. Per the report, Pollock initially received two jabs of Pfizer which didn’t cause her any issues, but it was after her third “vaccination” by Moderna that she experienced the drastic change in her health. Here are more of the details, from the original story:

On the morning of February 22, 2022, Kayla’s life took an irreversible turn. As she awoke, opened her eyes, a sudden realization struck her – she couldn't move her body. … While in the emergency department Kayla recounts that the attending physician initially dismissed her symptoms… Eventually, an MRI was conducted, revealing that Kayla had a very large lesion on her spinal cord. A neurologist followed up with Kayla and … Kayla questioned the neurologist and asked if the lesion could be a tumor. In an audio recording taken by Kayla’s boyfriend, the neurologist responds, saying, ‘it's less likely a tumor’ and that it is his ‘gut impression it was caused by the vaccine.’ When Kayla questions the doctor as to whether many people have had something similar happen to them, the doctor responds, saying ‘many people have had it.’

But Canada’s socialized medicine network is staffed almost entirely by “doctors” aspiring to the likes of Josef Mengele, so instead of pursuing life-giving treatment, they’re peddling death.

“Sorry about being irresponsible and lousy practitioners of medicine, and Big Pharma’s loyal shills, and forgive us for betraying our oath to ‘do no harm’ and instead using unsuspecting people as lab rats, but can we offer to murder you to make up for it?”

Now, perhaps the criminal caitiffs who manipulated and coerced people into taking an experimental drug that reaped catastrophe and destroyed countless lives should be euthanized instead? After a fair (Nuremberg) trial of course.

Leftist philosophy makes death a panacea, which in turn, gives practitioners of “healthcare” the latitude to be the worst “doctors” in the history of medicine. There’s no burden to learn more about the human body and its functions, and there’s no impetus to get creative, or be the best doctor you can be—you just murder your patient, and voilà! Problem solved.

Like the leftist socialists before them, the leftist socialists of contemporary Canada are offering death and murder as the convenient and compassionate solution to the “suffering” of the ill.

I’ve got just one word for these people: Nazis.

