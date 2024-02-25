California Democrat sponsors bill to make insurers report firearm ownership

Democrat California Assemblymember Mike Gipson, who represents Los Angeles-area cities such as Compton, recently authored bill AB-3067, which would require insurance companies to inquire about -- and report on -- the number of firearms owned by folks seeking homeowner’s insurance.

Can you say “slippery slope”?

This is a preposterous invasion of privacy and would continue the recent trend of the federal government coercing private companies to do its nefarious bidding.

Insurance is already a heavily regulated industry. It isn’t much of a stretch to imagine government at first “suggesting” and later mandating that insurance companies surcharge for firearm ownership, making the premiums of those protected by the Second Amendment higher than they would otherwise be. And what next? Would insurers have to report wine cellars, humidors, wet bars, and knife collections? Or perhaps the number and value of any and all fur coats in the household?

It is easy to envision the government someday soon mandating surcharges on those who own only gasoline-powered vehicles. Etc., etc.

Combine this with the coming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and government will know everything you purchase, own, think, and do, and will be able to modify your behavior — or incarcerate you — as it sees fit.

Brave New World? More like a Depraved New World. One in which, ironically, allegedly “progressive” governments will be the oppressors — and anyone who insufficiently bends the knee will be the oppressed.

And America will have come full circle, from the Declaration of Independence to The Declaration of Dependence. And servitude.

