Bidenites promote war as newest policy to bring back jobs and stimulate economy

If you have questions about the amount of money being given to Ukraine, and want accountability, you’re said to be pro-Putin. That is garbage. We should always question how taxpayer money is spent, and for what purpose.

War can be necessary, and war is expensive, but it should never be an economic policy!

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal published this article:

How War in Europe Boosts the U.S. Economy Proponents of support for Ukraine usually invoke U.S. strategic interests or moral obligations. Lately, they are making a more calculating case: It is good for the economy. … Industrial production in the U.S. defense and space sector has increased 17.5% since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago, according to Federal Reserve data. Biden administration officials say that of the $60.7 billion earmarked for Ukraine in a $95 billion supplemental defense bill, 64% will actually flow back to the U.S. defense industrial base. ‘That’s one of the things that is misunderstood…how important that funding is for employment and production around the country,’ Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said in an interview Wednesday.

Well, then why don’t we just run up debt to fund all the wars in the world since it is so great for the economy? After all, it provides jobs and gives a boost to our economy.

Is the spending on the war hiding weakness in the rest of the economy? It appears so.

Could the Ukraine war be the reason that the U.S. skirted a predicted recession? Does Joe Biden want to keep his job numbers up for the election? Are his policies so bad that he’s relying on government spending to keep the GDP numbers up?

The federal deficit for FY 2023 was around $2 trillion in an economy that Biden and the media claim is doing great. The government is essentially borrowing one-third of its $6 trillion spending budget; this is clearly unsustainable and very destructive in the long run, but it sure can mask weakness in the overall economy.

I don’t know how others think, but it makes me question the money more when they cite how the money helps our “defense” sector—since when have Democrats cared all that much about our defense industries?

Strangely though, although Biden’s people continue to block cease-fire agreements, they’re not exactly supportive of Israel’s campaign against Hamas. We see lots of Democrats protesting against Israel, and many demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, but they change their tune when it comes to Ukraine. Why? Is that because Bibi won’t launder the cash back to the Democrats?

Is the reason that Biden remains focused on destroying our oil industry is because it keeps oil prices high and enriches Russia, and therefore the war will continue as long as Putin has the money to fund it? Keeping oil prices high harms the poor and middle classes, but it sure helps the foreign sellers of oil, like Russia and Iran.

Biden also harms NATO allies and helps Russia when he bans LNG exports. Why would an American president do that if he really wanted to hurt Putin?

Why don’t the media, other Democrats, and establishment Republicans like Nikki Haley trash Biden? After all, he’s the one who has policies that help Russia and Iran fund wars and terrorism. Instead, they seek to destroy Trump, because they didn’t think his words were tough enough? The truth doesn’t matter to them, only power.

Biden is so incompetent and dangerous, he repeatedly claims that Trump and his supporters are an existential threat, instead of calling out Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Haley, Pelosi, Hillary, and others are ripping Trump for not condemning Putin… but he did. He said that Russia has rigged elections and has an unfair judicial system, which is why Navalny was imprisoned.

They also castigate Trump for saying that NATO members should pay their obligations, which is a tough-on-Putin policy; it helps Putin when people who attack Trump over anything and everything act as though NATO members have no responsibility to prepare themselves for potential conflict with Russia or other adversaries. Putin loves it when NATO countries don’t build up their own defenses and rely on Russia for their energy needs.

Trump was always tougher on Putin than Obama and Biden ever were; they continously appeased him, which is exactly why he attacked Ukraine during the Obama and Biden years and not during Trump’s presidency.

Image: Pixabay.