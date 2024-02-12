Bidenites denigrate Trump’s call for NATO countries to pay their fair share as ‘unhinged’

Joe Biden’s White House called President Trump’s call for NATO countries to pay their fair share for their own defense as “unhinged” and “appalling” because apparently, heaping the burden on the back of the American taxpayers is the rational and moral thing to do. Here’s this from The Hill via Yahoo News:

At a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, the former president spoke about his time in office and how he worked with NATO. He called the organization ‘busted’ before he entered the presidency and seemingly made reference to contributions that the members have to make to the alliance. ‘One of the presidents of a big country stood up, said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’’ Trump said at the rally. ‘I said, ‘You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent.’ He said, ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.’

In response, the White House denigrated Trump as an inhumane warmonger:

‘Thanks to President Biden’s experienced leadership, NATO is now the largest and most vital it has ever been,’ White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in the statement. ‘Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged — and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home.’

Talk about gaslighting—it would be a dereliction of duty for any country not to prepare to defend itself if Russia, or any other adversary were to attack. National defense falls on the shoulders of each nation. It is not a good policy to rely on other countries to defend you if you won’t build up your own defense.

Secondly, isn’t “fair share” the reliable slogan of the left? The excuse they always use to tax the middle class more and more, because we as the “rich” should be paying our “fair share”?

It appears that the United States is paying more for Ukraine’s defense than all the European countries combined, despite them having double the U.S. population. Is that fair, especially since the war is in Europe?

Would it be responsible for an American president and Congress to not budget in enough to defend ourselves in the event war erupts? Should we rely on other NATO countries to rush to our defense if Iran, Russia, or China attacked if we ourselves weren’t prioritizing our national defense? That would be irresponsible. Does anyone think that the European countries and Canada would step in with unlimited funds if we were deficient?

Trump’s policy has always been America first, and he has always said Germany should be Germany first, and France should be France first, etc. That is common sense. There is nothing extremist or radical about considering your country and your people first.

What is actually unhinged is when Biden repeatedly states that the greatest existential threat to America’s survival is Trump and MAGA Republicans, or climate change.

Anyone who believes that Republicans, or a possible few degree temperature rise is a greater threat than nuclear war with China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea, is incapable of understanding risk and should not be allowed to remain as president.

Image: Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.