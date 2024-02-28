Biden planted a spy in Fani Willis's office -report

Back in 2019, when Joe Biden was campaigning for president in Georgia, he loudly gave his 'word as a Biden' that he wouldn't dream of prosecuting President Trump.

“Look, I would not direct my Justice Department like this president does. I would let them make their independent judgment,” Biden said during the fifth Democratic debate in Atlanta.

Turns out he had something far sleazier in mind.

According to Wendell Husebo at Breitbart News:

The Biden administration planted a Democrat operative inside a Fulton County office to target former President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office exclusively told Breitbart News. If the Biden administration planted the operative, as the sources say, it would present a strong argument that the administration interfered in the 2024 presidential election. Breitbart News granted the sources anonymity to discuss the attorney’s office for fear of retribution. The sources have direct knowledge of the environment at the District Attorney’s Office, which they characterized as “corrupt.” One significant figure is overlooked in the Fulton County scandal concerning Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis and her alleged lover and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade, the sources said: Meet Jeff DiSantis — the county’s Deputy District Attorney with professional experience far greater than the average county employee.

According to Matt Margolis at PJMedia, citing the Breitbart report:

The sources say it was Jeff DiSantis who was directly colluding with the White House to target Trump. "DiSantis did this," a source said. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.” Citing his extensive history and ties to the Georgia Democratic Party machine, the sources told Breitbart they were "one hundred percent" certain DiSantis was a Biden administration plant. "DiSantis is the one pulling the strings on this whole thing. Everybody heard Fani testify. It's no secret that she's not smart. That is how she sounds and acts every day of the week." “Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source explained. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president [of the] United States without the current administration’s approval.”

After hearing Willis babble on the witness stand over her booty-call relationship with someone she gave a lot of prosecutorial power (and money) to, named Nathan Wade, it was pretty obvious this prosecution wasn't her brainchild, she was just a useful fool to get it done.

Assuming this report is true, it looks like she had a string-puller named DiSantis (with an 'i') and he's so 'Bidened up' he's orchestrating the whole clown show in that wretched district of incompetents.

Which raises severe ethical issues about what this prosecution is and where it's going. The report notes that he's the guy who picked the jury based on voter registrations and probably other data to ensure that only the most Trump-hating individuals got on that jury, which aside from the spy-puppetmaster activity, is an additional layer of rigging.

This is a third-world s-show unlike anything ever seen in American politics. It shouldn't be surprising, given Joe Biden's easy familiarity with criminality, dating to his ancestral history, as Jonathan Turley wrote earlier this week.

What it's not is legal. It's actually impeachable and probably won't be because Biden's entire presidency is a miasma of impeachable acts.

It's ugly stuff though, and holds America up to the world as a tinpot dictatorship run by sleazy thugs, not a republic if we can keep it. Who's going to prosecute Biden for this?

Image: RawPixel // CC0 1.0 DEED