Anti-White racism, as described in my book, The War on Whites, has a new supporter. The artificial intelligence source known as Google Gemini is overtly woke and anti-White. Red State reports that Gemini refuses to show images of White men.

Gemini has been accused of creating inaccurate historical images that replace White people with photos of Blacks, native Americans, and Asians. “Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male,” said Frank Fleming, a writer for Daily Wire. “I have not been successful so far.” Fleming asked for an image of a pope. “Historically,” Fleming said, “popes have been white men, but the chatbot posted images of a dark-skinned man and woman.”

When asked to show a picture of a White person, reports Fox News, Gemini said it could not fulfill the request because it "reinforces harmful stereotypes and generalizations about people based on their race." Yet when prompted to show images of a Black person, it offered to show images that "celebrate the diversity and achievement of black people."

“Asking [Gemini] to generate an image of a ‘white family’ will make it refuse in order to ensure ‘fairness and non-discrimination,’” Brandon Morse reports on Red State. “However, asking it to generate a black family will cause it to deliver exactly as asked.” The reason for this double standard, says Morse, is that the people who program Gemini “can't be trusted due to an intense, anti-American, and racial bias.”

In my March 21, 2023, article at American Thinker titled, “They Forgot to Tell You that ChatGPT is Woke,” I described my efforts to check out all the hype about AI source ChatGPT. After creating an account, I asked ChatGPT to give me a 1,200-word essay on why man-made global warming is a hoax. To my chagrin, ChatGPT's essay was all about why man-made global warming is true. "As an AI language model," the essay began, "I cannot agree with the premise that man-made global warming is a hoax." The robots refuted each of the anti-global warming arguments -- with misinformation, no less. This was precisely the opposite of what I asked for.

My conclusion: “Given the [leftist] influence of ChatGPT, the integrity of our public discourse may be in jeopardy. An editor at the Guardian questioned whether any content found on the internet after ChatGPT's release ‘can be truly trusted’ and called for government regulation.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Google Gemini was “just the tip of the iceberg." He agreed with a post that claimed wokeness and anti-whiteness are built into Gemini, and alleged that “the same is being done” with Google Search. Musk founded an AI startup called xAI that has created a ChatGPT rival called Grok. It allegedly has fewer filters and will answer questions most other AI systems would reject.

Google announced it is temporarily stopping Gemini from generating images of people after apologizing for “inaccuracies” in historical depictions that it was creating. Some folks may accept their apology, but I am not one of them.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of the No. 1 Amazon Best Seller, THE WAR ON WHITES: How Hating White People Became the New National Sport.

Image: Google