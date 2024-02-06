Anti-white and woke agenda gets a vernacular rebrand in the corporate world

I first became aware of this about three weeks ago—I was in T.J. Maxx, looking for a baby shower gift, and found diapers for “melanated” babies. I assumed “melanated” meant black, but since the packaging emphasized that what made this product “unique” was the addition of shea butter to the diaper lining, I didn’t really think much of it, and chalked it up to a marketing ploy—all babies, regardless of color, can benefit from skin-softening natural products.

But then yesterday, I came across this post, shared to social media by Frank McCormick of Chalkboard Heresy:

Jeep© has released a new line of merchandise specifically for non-whites called, “Jeep Melanin Edition.” pic.twitter.com/R4LL0ZYNJN — Frank 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚕𝚔𝚋𝚘𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙷𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚢🍎🔥 (@CBHeresy) February 2, 2024

The products come from “Melanin Edition” which is a “Black owned apparel company that offers officially licensed Jeep® merchandise.” Now, this is not to imply whatsoever that the owner of Melanin Edition is anti-white—she’s a Chicago girl and for all I know, she could be one of the many anti-woke black Chicagoans—but the same can’t be said of the diaper company, Proudly™, and JeepⓇ.

Proudly™ is actually a creation of former NBA player Dwyane Wade and his Hollywood wife Gabrielle Union. Wade has made trans-ing his minor son a major public platform (against the wishes of the boy’s mother), while Union is an outspoken pro-abortion activist who last year launched a tirade against “fascist” Bill Lee, the Tennessee governor who signed a bill banning sexual mutilation of sex-dysphoric minors; both Wade and Union are known for promoting DIE efforts à la Marxian black supremacy.

As for JeepⓇ, the brand’s parent company is Dutch conglomerate Stellantis; from a New York Post report detailing the corporation’s priorities:

The big three auto giants — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis — spent millions on salaries for dozens of white-collar DEI specialists, a review of LinkedIn profiles by The Post shows.

Now there seems to be some confusion, because we white people have melanin too, but that’s beside the point; after tremendous blowback, the anti-white DIE agenda has regrouped, and is now flying comfortably under the radar with the “melanated” tag.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.