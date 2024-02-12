After a shooting at Joel Osteen’s Houston facility, Democrats blast ‘reckless’ policy

This morning, I was shocked to read that somebody had opened fire at Joel Osteen’s Houston facility yesterday, right as the Spanish service was fixing to start; thankfully, at this point, the only fatality is the alleged shooter. Here are the preliminary details from the report I initially read, via Andrea Vacchiano at Fox News:

Two people were injured and one suspect was killed during a shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday afternoon, Texas authorities say. … The suspect, who was a woman, entered the church with a long rifle. She was wearing a backpack and a trench coat, and was accompanied by a ‘small child, approximately 4 to 5 years old,’ [Police Chief] Finner said.

At this point, my mind immediately jumped to… Muslim. There are a lot of scenarios in which a child might be present for a shooting, but the rifle, backpack, and trench coat details led me to suspect that the child was brought along as a human shield, and who else reliably resorts to human shields? Well, Islamists. Hamas… Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi… Islamic State… Hezbollah… etc.

And then there was this: “Finner also disclosed that the suspect mentioned that she had a bomb.” Again, sounds like a Muslim terrorist to me! (And, what do you know, the suspect sure looks like a Muslim terrorist—I’ll get to that in just a moment.)

After that, I wondered if the alleged shooter was one of our newest “American” neighbors, a “cultural enricher” either imported by a treasonous federal bureaucracy, or welcomed by the D.C. politicians, with their erasure of our southern border. And when the report noted that the suspect was a “woman” I questioned how they could know, because as the left tells us, “gender is a social construct” so taking the person at face value is apparently, “genocide” or “fascism” or whatever the newest downloaded buzzword is.

Well, as it turns out, each one of my assumptions and conjectures was actually quite on target; from just moments ago:

JUST IN: The shooter at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church has been identified as a transgender Bernie Sanders supporter.



Shocker.



The individual was identified as Genesse Moreno who was previously known as Jeffery Escalante.



Moreno, who is clearly unstable, allegedly brought a… pic.twitter.com/R9IxI0LEBM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2024

Called it. And did you notice, the suspect was also… “transgender”? Oh, and get a load of this:

Texas church shooter identified as a TRANSGENDER immigrant from El Salvador.



The trans shooter entered the Lakewood Church on Sunday and opened fire during a service- leaving a child in a critical condition and a man injured.



They were then shot dead by police. https://t.co/nNc8l8ah56 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 12, 2024

It’s brown and from El Salvador, yet somehow, it’s “white” and “non-Hispanic.” (I use “it” because I genuinely can’t tell whether this person is male or female.) I wonder how many other jurisdictions hide the real identities of suspects to fudge the numbers of who exactly is committing the crime in this country. Now, seeing as it was neutralized on scene, the fact that the authorities offered a mugshot picture instead of a driver’s license shows us that it’s been in trouble before. From a local outlet:

The 36-year-old previously identified as Jeffrey Escalante and had prior arrests for assault, forgery, marijuana possession, theft, evading and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to KHOU’s Jeremy Rogalski.

Texan Democrats were quick to put the cart before the horse, or the narrative before the facts, and used the shooting to blame the state’s “reckless” gun laws. From the Bearing Arms blog:

Police haven’t released many details about the shooting at Lakewood Church … but that hasn’t stopped Texas Democrats from blaming the state’s ‘reckless’ gun laws for the incident. In a press release on Sunday afternoon pushed out just a couple of hours after the news broke, Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa called the shooting ‘yet another example of the danger and trauma that reckless gun laws have bestowed upon our communities,’ adding that ‘no place of worship, shopping center, classroom, or shared public space is safe under the leadership of those that place the gun lobby over Texans’ safety.’ What gun control law would have prevented the woman from walking into the Houston megachurch with a long gun and a five-year-old kid? Hinojosa doesn’t say. In fact, the head of the Texas Democrats barely bothered to mention what did put an almost immediate end to the threat... or rather, who put down the shooter: off-duty law enforcement serving as armed security for the church.

It is not legislators who respect the God-given right to self-defense and their oath to the Constitution who are reckless; it is the left’s promotion of debilitating mental illness (transgenderism) as a pride-worthy and “healthy” attribute.

It is not armed peaceable citizens who are reckless; it is the left’s demand that these protectors be stripped of their right to protect.

It is not merit-based and restricted immigration that is reckless; it is the left’s free-for-all invasion that permits foreign born nationals to (allegedly) commit escalating crimes and terrorize other people.

It is not Judeo-Christian ethics that are reckless; it is the left’s “cultural enrichment” and secularism.

The “reckless” accusation is more of an admission of guilt and a condemnation of the left’s own approach to governance and public policy; who would have guessed?

