A poll out of New York indicates a seismic shift in the Jewish vote

For almost a century, there has been one constant in American politics: Jews vote for Democrats. There are multiple reasons for this fact but, regardless of the reason, the one thing Democrats could rely on was the Jewish vote. However, the Biden administration’s increasingly open hostility to Israel may be changing that pattern. One poll out of New York shows something remarkable: More than 50% of New York’s Jews plan to vote for Donald Trump!

When Eastern European Jews came to America, they were escaping tsarist oppression. For them, the opposite of tsarism was Marxism. This binary viewpoint wasn’t unique to them. In pre-WWII England, a lot of the British upper class did the opposite, siding with fascism because they believed it was the only bulwark against communism. Except for people like Oswald Mosley and his wife, Diana Mitford, and the latter’s brother, Tom, and sister, Unity, most Brits quickly recovered from this delusion once WWII started.

In America, though, by the 1930s, Jews had made the same journey that blacks did, finding what they thought was their permanent political home with the Democrats. The Republican party was seen as the party of antisemitism and, especially after WWII, Democrats played on that visceral fear.

Few Jews, even the ones who escaped from or survived the Holocaust, made the connection between Hitler’s socialism and the rising socialism of the Democrat party. The inability to see this link—and this was true despite Karl Marx’s openly expressed antisemitism or Stalin’s Jewish purges—kept Jews tied to Democrats.

American Jewish fealty to Democrats was strengthened over the generations by the Jewish fealty to college degrees. Jewish immigrants have always had a reverence for education, and they soon realized that a degree was the way for their children to get out of the urban ghettos in which they found themselves after coming to America. At least since the 1960s, colleges have been indoctrinating graduates into believing that the Democrat party is good and the Republican party evil. This has reinforced Jewish loyalty to the Democrats.

And boy, has this loyalty been strong. In 2008, 78% of Jews voted for Obama; in 2016, 71% voted for Hillary; and in 2020, 77% of Jews voted for Biden.

However, things are changing, and they’re changing very rapidly. On October 7, 2023, Hamas—aided by UNRWA (a subdivision of the UN that Jews stupidly love so much given its institutional anti-Israel bias)—raided Israel, slaughtering almost 1,200 civilians and kidnapping 250 more (of whom many are now dead). In addition, it engaged in the most nauseating, heinous sexual warfare against Israeli women. The sexual violence is almost incomprehensible to the modern mind. It was remarkably similar in flavor to the 1937 Rape of Nanking.

The response on the Jews’ beloved college campuses was immediate: Campuses across America sided with Hamas. Meanwhile, Biden has made it quite obvious that he wants to save Hamas and reward the Gazastanians and West Bankians for their murderous intransigence by giving them a state of their own. So far, thankfully, Israel is refusing to let the Biden administration lead her to her death.

None of this, of course, is new for Biden. Like Obama, Biden dislikes Israel and has never been shy about showing it. Already in the 1980s, when support for Israel was bipartisan, Menachem Begin was calling Biden out for his comfort with letting Jews die at Muslim hands:

"Don't threaten us with cutting off aid to give up our principles. I'm not a Jew with trembling knees. I am a proud Jew with 3,700 years of civilized history. Nobody came to our aid when we were dying in the gas chambers and ovens. Nobody came to our aid when we were striving to…

And do I even need to mention the Squads’ open hostility to Israel?

Suddenly, Jews have been forced to face what’s been brewing in their preferred political party for decades: Antisemitism that takes the form of anti-Israel hostility. The Democrat party dislikes Jews and wants to erase the world’s only Jewish state.

If Jews were as smart as their reputations, 100% of them would support Donald Trump. Unfortunately, it’s hard to shake off generations of leftism, which is why you have the Anti-Defamation League obsessed with not offending LGBTQ+ people rather than defending Israel or “Jews for Justice for Palestinians,” whose members enthusiastically support their would-be murderers (here’s a great photo of some of those delusional morons).

Nevertheless, there are signs that Jews are finally wising up. Exhibit A is what’s happening in New York. As of now, 53% of New York’s Jews plan to vote for Trump:

The spike in New York Jewish voters backing Trump has come in the wake of the murderous Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, with antisemitic hate crimes and anti-Israel protests surging in New York City. [snip] The latest polls demonstrate a shift in the New York Jewish vote that is a “clear trend, long in the making,” Sam Markstein, national political director for the Republican Jewish Coalition, wrote on X. Markstein cited Lee Zeldin’s failed 2022 gubernatorial race, with the former Long Island Representative receiving 46% of the Jewish vote after campaigning on defending yeshivas amid heightened scrutiny and bashing the state’s criminal justice reform laws.

The same article points out that this swing isn’t going to put Trump in the White House, but I still think it’s noteworthy. As I pointed out yesterday, New York’s Jews aren’t the only Jews viewing their beloved party with a newly jaundiced eye.