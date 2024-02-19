A British NHS trust claims chemically induced man’s breast milk is fine for babies.

One of the creepiest videos I’ve ever seen showed a mixed-up partnership in which the man claimed to be a woman, and the woman claimed to be a man. That’s not even the creepy part. What was creepy was that the woman (i.e., fake man) had a baby, and the man (i.e., fake woman) tried to “breastfeed” that poor little infant. That was bad. Much worse is that a trust in Britain’s National Health Service is claiming that a man given a dangerous chemical cocktail can, in fact, breastfeed a baby.

Matt Walsh gives a good rundown of what led to the video and then has the actual clip itself. If you don’t want to listen to him first, the clip starts at 3:12:

In a sane world, those manifestly delusional people would get a visit from Child Protective Services, and that poor little baby (a “they”) would be put into a normal and safe home.

Unfortunately, we don’t live in a sane world. Instead, in a push to validate mental illness, “science” has stepped in with a chemical cocktail that is known to be a risk for infants but that allows men’s breasts to produce a white liquid. And in the name of gender equity, one of Britain’s National Health Service trusts is assuring all and sundry that—honest!—it’s just like the real thing:

An NHS trust has said that breast milk produced by trans women who were assigned male at birth is as good for babies as that produced by a mother who has given birth. In a letter to campaigners, the University of Sussex Hospitals NHS Trust (USHT), said that the milk produced by trans women after taking a combination of drugs is “comparable to that produced following the birth of a baby”. The hospital trust, which runs Royal Sussex County Hospital, Worthing Hospital and Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital among others, was also the first in Britain to use the term “chestfeeding” in place of breastfeeding because it is considered by some to be more inclusive. [snip] [The trust’s report] also references a 2022 study that found “milk testosterone concentrations” were under 1 per cent with “no observable side effects” in the babies. The study lasted for five months and no long-term data was obtained. For a person born male to breastfeed, they must develop milk-producing glands by taking the hormone progestin. A drug is required to lactate, such as domperidone, which is often prescribed to women struggling to breastfeed, and helps to stimulate the production of prolactin – a separate hormone that tells the body to produce milk. Domperidone, also known by the brand name Motilum, was not intended for this, but is prescribed off-label by doctors, despite the manufacturer, Janssen, itself recommending against it because of possible side effects to a baby’s heart. (Emphasis mine.)

Reading that, I really did feel like hollering out “Paging Dr. Mengele!” As you may recall, in addition to being a mass-murdering monster, Mengele was fascinated with bizarre human experiments involving twins and dwarfism.

We’re seeing much the same here, as a hospital insists that going against nature in the most fundamental way is a good thing. What’s really sick is that this has nothing to do with the baby’s needs. It’s all about validating the delusions of mentally ill men.

This kind of ideological madness is all over the medical establishment, of course. In hospital after hospital, medical students are taught that whites are pathologically evil, indigenous wisdom needs to override the evil Eurocentrism of actual science (ignoring that true Western science saved lives at unprecedented rates), and, of course, that human biology is meaningless when it comes to sex.

All this nonsense follows on the heels of the madness of COVID. Since 2020, we’ve seen the medical establishment insist on a panoply of dubious remediations (masks, social distancing, lockdowns, vaccines) while ignoring traditional scientific approaches to medicines such as Ivermectin.

Something inevitable happens when the scientific community abandons the actual scientific process in favor of Lysenkoism and Maoism (that is, ideology overrides classic scientific principles): People cease believing in all scientific principles, whether real or, as now, faked. A recent poll shows a dramatic decline in trust:

A new Pew Research Center survey finds the share of Americans who say science has had a mostly positive effect on society has fallen and there’s been a continued decline in public trust in scientists. [snip] Overall, 57% of Americans say science has had a mostly positive effect on society. This share is down 8 percentage points since November 2021 and down 16 points since before the start of the coronavirus outbreak. [snip] When it comes to the standing of scientists, 73% of U.S. adults have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests. But trust in scientists is 14 points lower than it was at the early stages of the pandemic.

Science disconnected from morality gets you Mengele. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there because we’re going one better than Mengele. We’re now abandoning not just morality but even the pretense of sanity.

