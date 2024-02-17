A brief Glock apologetics

On 02-11-24 I published A basic, brief semiautomatic pistol primer here at American Thinker. As my every day carry and duty handgun is a Glock 43X, I used that, and other Glocks, as rhetorical and photographic examples.

By way of disclosure, I wrote this:

There is no such thing as a perfect gun that will fit everyone. While I use Glocks for examples, and carry a 43X, I own and shoot semiautos from many manufacturers.

I wrote it because it’s true, and because when writing about firearms, one always encounters “this or that gun or accessory is crap!” rejoinders, like these:

Glocks are crap. No way to control the hammer, no REAL safety.

Glocks have no hammer. And:

My point is the casual user and having taught 1,000s of people to shoot, in and out of the Corps, something like a Glock, with no "external" safeties, is crap.

That Glock owns around 70% of the civilian and police handgun markets speaks volumes. Were they inaccurate, had design faults, or were inherently unsafe, that kind of market saturation would be impossible. Glock is more than capable of defending its products, but for the sake of accuracy, it’s worthwhile to address misconceptions and reiterate safety rules:

Glocks have no external safety; they’re unsafe! Many semiautomatic pistols made by many manufacturers don’t, and Smith & Wesson makes a number of models that may be had with or without external safeties. It’s buyer’s choice. Glocks have a system of three independent internal safeties:

Graphic: Glock website

Glocks, like revolvers, cannot fire unless the trigger is pulled. Glock trigger safeties make even that safer. Unless the trigger safety lever is fully depressed, the trigger can’t release the internal striker, which takes the place of a hammer. Glock-style trigger safeties have been adopted by virtually every other manufacturer. The drop safety works. I’ve seen Glocks flung 20 feet across a concrete floor. We called those guys “gunflingers.” Not one fired.

If you don’t pull the trigger, the gun won’t fire. That’s the ultimate safety. If one follows basic gun safety rules, negligent discharges can’t happen:

(1) All guns are always loaded.

(2) Never point a gun at anything you don’t intend to destroy.

(3) Keep your finger off the trigger until fractions of a second before firing.

(4) Be certain of your target and everything around and behind it.

You have to pull the trigger to take down a Glock for cleaning; they’re unsafe!

Graphic: Glock 43X dissembled for cleaning. Author.

A design fault is any mechanical issue that allows a gun to fire when not intended or prevents it from firing when it is. Experienced shooters know people are forever firing “unloaded” guns, or guns “just go off” when cleaning. The only way that can happen is if the person responsible for the negligent discharge failed to ensure the gun was actually unloaded.

For any Glock, and any other semiautomatic handgun, the process is simple:

(1) Remove the magazine and set it aside where it can’t magically find its way back into the magazine well.

(2) Keeping the trigger finger in register—out of the trigger guard, straight and in contact with the frame--cycle the slide three times, ejecting any chambered round. Set it aside (see #1).

(3) Lock the slide back (open).

(4) Inspect the chamber visually and with the tip of a little finger to ensure the chamber is empty. If there is the slightest doubt, check more than once.

If this process is followed, it’s impossible to fire a live round. When it isn’t, live rounds tend to “just go off” in “unloaded” guns. Coincidentally, when handing a semiauto to another, or accepting one, this is the procedure that must be followed, though always leave the slide locked back when making the transfer.

Graphic: Author. Trigger finger "in register."

That’s where the trigger finger must always be until fractions of a second before firing, and where it must return after firing. That’s where it must be when drawing a weapon from a holster, and when re-holstering, another practice that prevents negligent discharges and embarrassing injuries.

As I noted in the original article that inspired this one, while I prefer Glocks, many manufacturers make fine firearms. My choice of Glocks does not mean I think every other make inferior, merely that through decades of experience, I’ve found Glocks to meet my needs. I own semiautos by other manufacturers and appreciate their design. I do not feel compelled to denigrate other’s choices, nor am I a Glock missionary.

The underlying lesson of this little missive is buy and carry what pleases you and meets your needs, and recognize that choice doesn’t mean everything else is thereby unworthy. To see a more complete discussion of these topics, go here.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.