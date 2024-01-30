Why hasn’t the CDC warned about all the diseases that could be brought in because of Joe Biden’s open borders?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is supposed to be an independent agency looking out for the health of the American people.

So why hasn’t it protested the endless stream of illegals pouring across the northern and southern borders, allowed to enter without being checked for disease or illness? Are these bureaucrats more interested in protecting their jobs and going along with the political agenda of Joe Biden instead of protecting public health?

Eight million people, not counting gotaways, have shown up during Biden’s first three years at the southern border, and the CDC doesn’t require a vaccine passport, or as it appears, check them for anything, despite the fact that these people come from the most unhygienic corners of the world; they’re simply released throughout the U.S.

So why haven’t the concerned scientists at the CDC protested?

Here they warn about measles, saying they have tracked seven cases that have been “brought into the country” yet they don’t tell us from where, or how:

CDC issues alert that measles cases are up, urging health providers to watch for disease Officials have tracked seven cases of measles being brought into the country and two U.S. outbreaks with more than five cases each, the CDC said.

Why didn’t the USA Today author ask where they came from, and why didn’t he say a word about the open borders? The answer is the media doesn’t care.

During COVID, draconian restrictions were imposed upon U.S citizens, but not on the people coming in illegally; why? The answer is obvious. It wasn’t about keeping viruses from spreading, it was about medical tyranny.

Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and other government officials/apparatuses went to great lengths to prevent investigations into whether COVID did in fact come from a lab or not. The media did its part to block an investigation by regurgitating the false talking point that the “lab leak theory” was a disproven conspiracy. How many people died as a result, because investigations were hampered to prop up an agenda and narrative?

Instead of caring about children and science, the CDC catered to big political donors of Democrats to keep the schools closed, which caused massive permanent damage to children—especially children who were already behind. From a congressional investigation:

Investigation Reveals Biden’s CDC Bypassed Scientific Norms to Allow Teachers Union to Re-Write Official Guidance Today, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Republicans released an interim report revealing Dr. Rochelle Walensky bypassed customary scientific processes at the U.S. Centers and Disease Control (CDC) to allow the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), a political union and donor to the Biden campaign, to re-write key portions of the Biden Administration’s school reopening guidance. The AFT’s edits ultimately led to thousands of schools across the country to remain shuttered throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

It is no wonder people don’t trust the CDC. They are as political as the Justice Department, and clearly care more about politics than our health.

Why haven’t people been fired for their absolute malfeasance?

The media is outraged that Trump is claiming immunity. Would the media support the prosecution of Biden for refusing to enforce border laws which have caused so many deaths? What about prosecuting Obama for dictatorially stopping the supposedly independent justice department from prosecuting drug running terrorists to appease Iran? How many deaths from terrorism and drugs did that action cause?

Image: Public domain.