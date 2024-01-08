Which Democrat policies do Liz Cheney and other never-Trumpers think are good for America?

Liz Cheney is very popular now on media outlets because she is trashing President Trump.

She says she wants Democrats to be in charge of everything in 2025.

I wonder how much she is getting paid.

Liz Cheney would rather cede power to Democrats than see members of her own party win in 2024, she said, calling a Republican majority a “threat,” and warning of an existential crisis leading up to next year’s election.

.Liz Cheney would never support these radical leftist people who seek to remake or destroy America if she truly supported the Constitution or power for the people.

What is amazing (not) is that not once is she asked exactly which of Biden's or other Democrat policies she supports or thinks are successful because they are afraid to ask or don't care.

Does she like open borders? Does she believe that a president should enforce the border laws or just let millions come in without vetting?

Does she believe that Obama and Biden had the right to dictatorially implement DACA or should they have to go through Congress to change laws?

Is she glad Mexican cartels are getting rich?

Does she support sanctuary cities and states?

Does she support soft-on-crime D.A.s supported by Soros?

Does she believe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter's or James's businesses?

Does she think a president who learns that a politician's family is taking kickbacks from Ukraine should investigate and get impeached or look the other way?

Does she believe that Democrats told the truth when they said Trump colluded with Russia and that he was an illegitimate president?

Does she believe in abortion on demand at all stages of a pregnancy.? Does she believe Planned Parenthood needs more than $500 million a year in taxpayer support? Does she believe teenagers should get parental permission before getting an abortion?

Does she believe high taxes and more regulations are the way to make the U.S economy thrive?

Does she believe that the government should dictate what kind of health insurance to buy which makes prices skyrocket and does she believe in freedom of choice?

Does she believe that oil, coal, and natural gas destroy the planet or that they have greatly improved the quality and length of life?

Does she believe making people buy electric cars will change the temperature on Earth?

Does she think that Democrats can control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity?

Does she want to destroy oil and drilling? Maybe she should ask daddy to give all the money back he made from Haliburton.

Does she think men should compete with women in sports and share their locker rooms?

Is she a great supporter of DEI or great society programs? How have they worked?

Does she believe Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC were honest in their handling of COVID?

Does she support the CDC even though they colluded with teachers' unions to keep schools closed?

Does she believe that kids should be forced to go to public schools no matter how much they fail?

Does she support all the funds to Iran so they can fund terrorists?

Does she oppose right-to-work states and support racist prevailing wage laws?

Does she believe that Joe Biden has the right to dictatorially make taxpayers pay off student loans?

Does she believe that the U.S. has always been a racist country and that she has white privilege?

The media did not support Bush, McCain, or Romney for President and they wouldn't now. They would not support Liz Cheney nor Chris Christie for anything. And they will not support Nikki Haley no matter how much they promote her over Trump. The only reason they get air time to spew forth is that they are also seeking to destroy Trump.

The media and other Democrats pretend they want to run against Trump while they seek to imprison him or keep him off the ballot. They can't stand the thought of an outsider who wants to diminish the power of government.