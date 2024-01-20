When the president of Argentina ripped the WEF globalists to their faces

The new president of Argentina and economics professor Javier Milei made the case at the WEF meeting in Davos for economic liberty, and it was a perfect takedown of collectivism. The fact that it was delivered right in the faces of the WEF globalists (insert your preferred pejorative here) was only icing on the cake. We encourage you to listen to the entire speech, since it was only a relatively short 23 minutes.

After starting with a warning about the creeping danger of collectivism, he cited the historical background to bolster his points, beginning with the experience of Argentina and then expanding it out to make his case. His point is that free-market “capitalism” — economic liberty — is not only the one way to alleviate world poverty, but it’s the only moral way to do so.

There is only a flat line of economic growth in a chart from year 0 to approximately the year 1800, and then exponential growth from the adoption of free-market economics. Then you’ll see a “hockey stick” graph with the Industrial Revolution. Milei goes through all the data and makes his case that this was all brought on by economic liberty. Collectivism can only parasitically feed off what is produced by the free enterprise system. Thus, it cannot improve upon that of economic liberty.

It takes the economics professor only a few minutes to explain why economic liberty is the best way to lift everyone out of poverty. He then goes on to rip the collectivism of the WEF Globalists:

Unfortunately, in recent decades, motivated by some well-meaning individuals willing to help others and others motivated by the wish to belong to a privileged caste, the main leaders of the Western world have abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism. We’re here to tell you that collectivist experiments are never the solution to the problems that afflict the citizens of the world. Rather, they are the root cause.

It’s important to understand that the authoritarian leftists have been using all manner of deflections and distractions to keep us off balance so that we don’t realize what is truly going on. Thus, they keep on pushing the boundaries of the culture war so we don’t take notice of the ever-tightening grip of the administrative state.

President Milei makes the point that with new technologies, governments can control people in a myriad of different ways:

I know to many it may sound ridiculous to suggest that the West has turned to socialism. But it’s only ridiculous if you only limit yourself to the traditional economic definition of socialism, which says that it’s an economic system where the state owns the means of production. This definition, in my view, should be updated in the light of current circumstances. Today states don’t need to directly control the means of production to control every aspect of the lives of individuals. With tools such as printing money, debt, subsidies, controlling the interest rate, price controls, and regulations to correct the so-called market failures, they can control the lives and fates of millions of individuals.

Thus, it’s vitally important to understand that collectivism comes in many guises and that it’s just another authoritarian leftist culture war distraction to hurl the common pejoratives that merely refer to collectivist variations:

This is how we come to the point where, by using different names or guises, a good deal of the generally accepted political offers in most Western countries are collectivist variants. Whether they proclaim to be openly communists, fascists, Nazis, socialists, Social Democrats, nationalists, socialists, Democrat Christians or Christian Democrats, neo-Keynesians, progressives, populists, nationalists, or globalists. At bottom, there are no major differences.

Again, there are no major differences among the collectivist variants. It’s all about the same slavery- and poverty-inducing ideology. So why do authoritarian leftists always lie about this issue?

Why is it so important for them to forever play the confuse-the-issue game and project their ideology on the pro-freedom right? The answer is right in front of us.

Because without the false threat of “fascism from the right,” the choice is simple.

Without their lies, the choice is economic liberty with the pro-freedom right or the slavery of collectivism with the authoritarian left.

Freedom or slavery — that’s the choice.

What would most sane people choose? What would you choose?

That is why the authoritarian left has to lie. That is why leftists incessantly go after President Trump.

That is why they have to force their socialist national agenda on the people.

That is why they have to suppress free speech and the right to self-defense.

That is why they incessantly play the Nazi card and project their authoritarianism on the pro-freedom right.

Always keep this in mind, and see how it explains most of their actions.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Javier Milei. Credit: Ilan Berkenwald via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.