When a Democrat (grudgingly) admits Trump did a kind of good job

Democrat and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized his own party Wednesday for dismissing the concerns of Trump’s far-right MAGA Republican supporters by misunderstanding why those supporters feel as they do. He made his remarks at the annual World Economic Forum gathering of economic and government leaders held in Davos, Switzerland.

Dimon said during an interview with CNBC:

Trump wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues. I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA. When people say MAGA, they’re looking at people who voted for Trump and they’re basically scapegoating them, that you are like him.

Dimon added that he doesn’t think they are voting for Trump’s family values. “Just take a step back, be honest.”

He said Trump was “kinda right” about NATO and immigration. Trump grew the economy quite well, tax reform worked, and he was right about some of China.

Dimon failed to mention that under President Trump, there were no wars, a strong military, drill-baby-drill and energy independence, he brought back jobs to America from China, built the first safe modular nuclear reactors, built 450 miles of border wall, and saw the illegal invasion slowed to a trickle. Additionally, he oversaw federal tax reform, near-historic low unemployment across all ethnic groups, economic growth of $6,000 per the average family, prison reform, the Middle East Abraham Peace Accords, COVID vaccines research under “Operation Warp Speed,” reduced CO2 by 2.9%, withdrew from the Paris climate accords, vetoed giving billions to Iran, and destroyed ISIS.

Trump’s most important accomplishment: three Supreme Court justices appointed (Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett) — judges who believe in judicial restraint and a strict interpretation of the Constitution.

Donald Trump Vowed to never allow the central bank to convert from hard currency to digital currencies if elected, because such a currency would give our federal government absolute control over your money.

Although ardent Democrats find ways to praise Trump, they do not want to acknowledge that the very soul of the Democrat party has been severely wounded. And the Democrat commitment to the rights of man no longer exists. Moderate Democrats are also starting to wake up to the fact that their party has been hijacked by extreme leftists, which is a clear and present existential threat to America.

Maybe there is hope that more Democrats will say “enough is enough” of this weaponized tyranny that is destroying America’s Constitution, civil rights, rule of law, and major cities, which are overrun with open-border illegals. Hopefully they will vote for the right candidate in November, because Republicans alone cannot save our country. We desperately need these moderate Democrats to lock arms with Republicans with clear eyes and unswerving determination to reverse these last four years and save our America by returning to a constitutionally based government of the people, by the people, for the people.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.