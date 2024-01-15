WEF convenes in Switzerland to address the ‘most severe global risk’ anticipated in the near future: brushfires of truth

“It does not take a majority to prevail... but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.”

Samuel Adams, a son of liberty in every sense of the word, would be proud—the Self-Imagined Elites currently circling the wagons in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum’s annual summit meeting are panicked, thanks to the “irate, tireless minority” lighting brushfire after brushfire of truth (or what the WEF acolytes call “misinformation” and “disinformation”).

Men like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, António Guterres, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and every other unelected globalist bureaucrat moving hell and earth to usher in worldwide tyranny coaxed with carrots and scourged with sticks, but now they’re out of both, and running scared; here’s this, published over at Rebel News:

The biggest threats to global security are ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation,’ according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). The 2024 WEF Global Risks Report says addressing ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ take priority, even over extreme weather events, war, terrorist attacks and inflation. … ‘Emerging as the most severe global risk anticipated over the next two years, foreign and domestic actors alike will leverage misinformation and disinformation to further widen societal and political divides,’ the report reads. The global consortium warned that peddling false narratives contributes to civil unrest and ‘undermines the legitimacy’ of governments.

Truth. Truth is a greater threat than that “existential” climate change emergency about which they’ve peddled for more than a century. more dangerous than terror attacks, and more devastating than a collapsed worldwide economy.

The truth about COVID and bioterrorism, and government-funded abominations in foreign labs and underground military bases.

The truth about warhawks and defense profiteers.

The truth about human trafficking and what they do to children.

The truth about central banking, fiat money, and national debt.

The truth about socialism and communism.

The truth about rigged elections and Self-Imagined Elites.

The truth about abortion and the war on families.

The truth about their long march through the institutions.

The truth about limited government, and political sovereignty.

The truth about Judeo-Christian culture, morality, and heritage.

Seemingly, they are even making a pretense of being reformed; according to a Turkish news agency:

Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, evolving economic policies, and rapid technological advancements, the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off Monday in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust.’

(Funny enough, no mention of why the trust was lost in the first place.)

Well done to the “irate, tireless” few, well done!

