Warning Iran; committing treason?

I can’t say I’m particularly fond of John Bolton, but the Iranians want to kill him, so he can’t be all bad. That Iran has been fighting a declared war against America since 1979 always goes unmentioned by our appallingly anti-American media. Sadly, they’re merely a reflection of the appallingly anti-American Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA).

Our troops in the Middle East have been under constant attack, suffering—or so we are told by the MMPA—only wounds, no deaths, until recently, when a drone attack at one of our outposts in Jordan killed three and wounded more than 30. As this is written, the number of recent attacks on our troops approaches 200, resulting in only a few, largely ineffectual, pinprick air strikes against the Iranian proxy forces killing our troops. They’re largely ineffectual because the MMPA warned Houthi terrorists beforehand so no terrorists would get hurt.

Graphic: Boston Iran War Protests 2020. Wikimedia Commons.org. CCA-SA 4.0 International

If the MMPA was trying to destroy America and aid our enemies, what would they be doing differently?

And now we learn the MMPA also warned the Iranians of an impending ISIS attack against them! One might think it wise to allow Islamist madmen to wipe each other out, however, as John Belushi used to say, “but noooooooooo!” It’s apparently America’s moral duty to protect the pseudo-human savages killing and wounding our troops while they're constantly screaming “death to America!” Joe Biden’s handlers, at all costs, want the diplomatic triumph of another Iran deal that will keep Iran from going nuclear. That Iran is about to go nuclear any day now does not dampen their fervor for that sort of accomplishment. But back to Bolton:

Many words describe President Biden’s Iran policy. “Craven,” “weak,” “obsequious” and “embarrassing,” among others, come readily to mind. But there are no words to describe adequately the recent White House decision, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, to warn Tehran about a possible terrorist attack. Sunday’s serious American casualties in Jordan, at the hands of an Iran-backed militia, tragically underscore Biden’s folly. Anonymous administration sources justified sharing intelligence with a US enemy by citing a “duty to warn” policy applicable to both citizens and noncitizens. Although the Journal story mentions “exceptions” to this policy, its administration sources were less than candid.

Perhaps these “exceptions” make more sense than anything the MMPA has done?

Broadly stated, the State Department shares threat-related information to both official and non-official Americans, which is especially important for our citizens living or traveling abroad. US law-enforcement and intelligence agencies were contemporaneously considering how to deal with information regarding American citizens facing specific terrorist threats.

Oh. Americans. That makes sense.

Claiming Biden officials had no choice but to disclose threat intelligence to Iran is flatly wrong.

I’m liking Bolton more all the time.

It is nearly inconceivable US policymakers could believe it wise to disclose sensitive material to an enemy state currently taking numerous hostile steps against Americans.

“Inconceivable?” We’re talking about the MMPA here.

ICD 191 is limited in significant respects. It is merely a policy statement, not a legislative requirement, and therefore subject to adaptation as circumstances require. Indeed, it already provides two justifications for not disclosing threat information that emphatically apply to Iran. The terrorists’ target here was memorial services for Qassem Soleimani, former head of Iran’s Quds Force, sent to his Maker courtesy of the United States in January 2020. These memorials were Iranian government events, attended by large numbers of government officials, especially from the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guards (of which the force is a component) and others.

The MMPA didn’t want ISIS to strike that gathering?!

ICD 191 authorizes waiving disclosure where the target is at risk because of its “participation in an insurgency, insurrection or other armed conflict” or where there is reason to believe the target “is a terrorist, a direct supporter of terrorists, an assassin” or commits other criminal activity. These exemptions define attendees at the Soleimani memorial services to a T.

One has to appreciate Bolton’s grasp of irony and understatement:

The White House decision to proceed anyway is an entirely unforced error.

Many claim this or that conduct constitutes treason, but they’re usually wrong. Here’s USC 2381:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Conduct might be described as treasonous without violating USC 2381, but giving direct aid to a declared enemy actively killing our troops might qualify. But then again, the MMPA obviously thinks Iran an ally.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.