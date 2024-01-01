WaPo tries to drag President Trump down with Nikki Haley’s idiocy

This is another piece of idiotic trash in The Washington Post to destroy President Trump, in the minds of the public, as they have tried to do for seven years:

Led by Trump, GOP candidates take polarizing stances on race and history Comments from the Republican Party’s three leading presidential candidates have stoked outrage among many Americans and risk alienating wide swaths of voters, including independents and moderates, strategists in both parties say.

First off, everyone should agree that Nikki Haley gave a pathetic response—she is after all, a RINO.

As for polarization though?

It is the Democrats that cannot help themselves, constantly siccing corrupt bureaucracies and prosecutors on Trump and his allies—David Axelrod even expressed his outrage over the obvious political persecution, lamenting it was making the president even more popular.

The Democrats constantly assert that the U.S. is (and has always been) a racist country. They call Trump supporters “xenophobes” and “white supremacists” simply because they believe in borders and legal immigration processes. Why are so many people of all ethnicities seeking to come in illegally and legally if we are such virulent racists?

It is the Democrats that use the racist term “white privilege” to gin up racial hate and division.

It is the Democrats that judge all white people (based on the color of their skin), promoting the narrative that whites are racist from birth, and oppression is an inherent trait.

On racism and all other policies, the media reflexively supports Democrat agendas while opposing Republican policies, routinely labeling America first initiatives as controversial. For example, establishment operatives acted like Trump’s policies of enforcing the border laws, which was his constitutional duty, was immoral and questionable—they relentlessly attacked his character, calling him a xenophobe and racist, for simply fulfilling the duties of his job.

Meanwhile, they act like Joe Biden’s disastrous dereliction of duty regarding the border and the invited invasion, is somehow not his fault.

The clear reason the media is so biased in the way they report is that, according to polls, only 3.4% are Republicans. Facts clearly haven’t mattered for a long time, only power for Democrats to infect America with radical policies to remake, destroy, the greatest country that has ever existed. From a report out at Fox News:

A recent study found that a small fraction of American journalists are Republicans. The study from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications found that just 3.4% of American journalists identify as Republicans, with another 36.4% identifying as Democrats. Based on an online survey of 1,600 U.S. journalists conducted in early 2022, the study is part of a series of research from over the years that examines journalists’ ‘perspective on the work, professional attitudes, and ethics,’ according to the study.

The media should also stop lying to the public that Adolf Hitler and other socialists are “far right.” They are and have always been, far left. And they should stop with the lying propaganda that Trump was or would be a dictator. A dictator does not want to reduce government, power, regulations, and taxes. The dictators are the Democrats who want to control most aspects of our life and take away more of the money we earn.

It is truly a shame that people of both parties call Democrats “progressives.” That implies that they want to move forward. Their policies move the country intentionally backwards towards government control. The founding fathers would be turning over in their graves. They sought to move away from a powerful government to a government for the people—exactly what Trump envisions.

