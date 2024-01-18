Want to Make America Great Again? Say ‘I Do.’

The best way to make America Great Again is to make traditional marriage in America great again! (Melissa Kearney makes this argument in her excellent new book, The Two-Parent Privilege.) So, who will be the MAGA candidate brave enough to champion traditional marriage for the next ten months? Who will say we must incentivize traditional two-parent households rather than incentivize unwed mothers?

This solution to making America great again should be as obvious as predicting the sun will rise in the east, but the war on common sense waged by the usual suspects (Academia, Hollywood, Tech Giants, and the Media) is making common sense harder to see in 2024. If we question their ideas, we are labeled as racists, homophobes, and hate speakers.

The truth, though, is that much of the cumulative angst expressed in Hip-Hop music is a cry for America to invest in traditional families. If you claw through the vile language and hostility of these songs, you will find young, disadvantaged people looking for a faithful father, a mother, and positive parenting. It is the way we are wired.

Former President Donald Trump looks like he will be the GOP candidate for POTUS in 2024. He will have the advantage of a bully pulpit and the additional advantage of being the man who coined the Make America Great Again phrase. If he and Melania were to focus on making marriage great again, they would be a powerful force for good in our society.

Governor DeSantis is another MAGA candidate who could take up the traditional family mantle. He is not as charismatic as Trump, but such a move would endear him to the millions of Americans who have common sense and real concern about the direction of our nation. From what I can see of him, he is walking the talk.

I have to give an honorable mention to Vivek Ramaswamy. While he was campaigning for POTUS, he argued,

The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind. A quarter of kids in America don’t have a dad in the house. Children in father-absent homes are almost four times more likely to be poor and 20 times more likely to end up in jail. True “privilege” is not based on the color of your skin. It’s being raised in a stable family with two parents. The federal government cannot on its own fix the fatherlessness crisis, but here’s what it can do: get the progressive boot off the family’s neck. Stop using taxpayer money to pay mothers more to not have a man in the house and do the exact opposite of what’s likely to be best for them.

Intentionally or not, President Johnson’s War on Poverty back in 1966 gave rise to single-parent households in America and hurt the poor people he claimed he wanted to help. For 58 years, we have incentivized unwed mothers and doomed their offspring to endless cycles of government dependency.

If we want to make America great again, we must do everything we can to strengthen traditional two-parent families!

Ned Cosby, a prolific contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.