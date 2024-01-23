USA Today bellyaches about the lack of censorship and the proliferation of truth

The first sentence in the article says it all:

“Social media is still not doing enough to stop misinformation denying the existence and causes of climate change.”

For one thing, I have never seen anyone say that the climate is not changing, but calling us “climate change deniers” is an intentional lie to disparage us; we have always told the truth that the climate is and has always changed cyclically and naturally.

Here’s a little more context:

Science vs. social media: Why climate change denial still thrives online Social media is still not doing enough to stop misinformation denying the existence and causes of climate change. That’s the finding of a review of climate-related conversations on social media platforms by the public interest research organization Advance Democracy. Despite company pledges to crack down, falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories circulated with few warning labels or links to credible information in 2023, contributing to a dramatic surge in the number of posts denying climate change last year, according to the report shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

Basically, anyone who disagrees with what the media and other green pushers have told the public over decades needs to be silenced, because only the official narrative is permitted—for integrity’s sake of course.

No matter how many predictions have been wrong, they still pretend that they are true, and that no one should ever question the green pushers. The media never questions the narrative, conducts any research, or investigates the “evidence” as they should. The public must be indoctrinated, so they capitulate to the radical green agenda, even though it will greatly harm the American economy, especially the poor and middle classes.

Here are some facts that show that the talking points are false: The misinformation and disinformation is from the green pushers, including most of the media and most educators, and it is certainly perpetuated by people throughout the Biden administration.

The earth has always warmed and cooled cyclically and naturally throughout history. A little ice age ended in 1860, and warming always occurs naturally after an ice age ends.

The glaciers have come and gone. In 1922 the WaPo said the earth was warming fast, the ice was melting, and the coastal cities would soon be underwater.

The predictions were 100% wrong and the earth went through a global cooling period from 1940–1975; on the first Earth Day in 1970, the media and others were predicting a disastrous ice age where billions would die soon from starvation. Again, the warning proved to be 100% wrong, and the earth started warming a little again.

We would not have had the 35-year cooling period if humans and our use of natural resources caused warming. The earth is approximately the same temperature as it was in the medieval warming period, around 1,000 years ago.

If there is no correlation, there cannot be causation. The green pushers, with the help of a complicit media, are perpetuating a massive fraud.

But facts don’t matter to Biden and the other green pushers. They are greedy and power hungry!

The media treated anyone who disagreed with Anthony Fauci (no matter how much he lied) and the dictatorial government edicts exactly the same as they treat those who disagree on the leftist climate change hysteria: they silenced the truth-tellers and critical-thinkers. The damage the lies caused to children and others is immeasurable.

It is a shame that so many supposed “fact-checkers” label facts as false, just because these facts don’t support the radical agenda.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.