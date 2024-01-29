U.N. officials are shocked, shocked, that 9 countries in the West have yanked UNRWA aid

It was like the scene in Casablanca.

United Nations bigshots were shocked, shocked, not to find out that they were employing terrorists, but that the West would yank aid from their crummy little terrorism operation as a result of that information getting out there. Twelve United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine and Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees were found to have participated in the barbaric atrocities against innocent Israelis on October 7.

Another thousand UNRWA employees have been found to be affiliated with Hamas and that's just the ones Israel knows about.

And 3,000 of them danced and celebrated when they heard about all the mass murder of Jews committed by Hamas terrorists.

Here's how gross it was, according to a Wall Street Journal lead editorial:

A new U.N. Watch report, to be released and discussed in Congress on Tuesday, shows "how a Telegram group of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza celebrated the October 7th Hamas massacre." The message group's administators, identified by name and Unrwa contract number, are seen praising Hamas's "holy warriors" and praying for them to murder Israelis: "O God, tear them apart," "kill them one by one," "leave none of them behind," "execute the first settler on live broadcast." One urged that Gazans stay in place to help Hamas.

Sound like people who belong around kids?

Sound like people who ought to have bloated-salary United Nations jobs, or any jobs at all?

Well. that's who the United Nations was hiring -- dirtbags who held hostages, danced at murder victims paraded through the streets, mass-raped innocent women, men, and children, killing many afterwards to prevent them from talking about it, burned tied-up families alive, and baked and beheaded babies and children in ovens. Those are their employees.

Not surprisingly, nine nations, including the U.S., have yanked financing for this agency and U.N. officials are cluck-clucking in panic.

[UNRWA Commissioner-general Philippe] Lazzarini said: “Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on alleged behaviour of a few individuals and as the war continues, needs are deepening and famine looms. Palestinians in Gaza did not need this additional collective punishment. This stains all of us.” Guterres said the loss of funding meant the UN could not guarantee aid into Gaza for the whole of this month. “Two million civilians in Gaza depend on critical assistance from UNRWA for their daily survival, but current UNRWA funding will not allow it to meet all needs in February,” he said.

Not a lot of outrage at the fact that they were employing 12 actual terrorists who carried out unspeakable atrocities on innocent Israelis and then danced about it in public. Or that their "teachers" taught Palestinian schoolchildren their Jew-hate.

The U.S. was financing that crap as their largest donor, and is belatedly now freezing about $130 million in aid, signaling the end to the gravy train for terrorists. Since Joe Biden took office, the U.S. has forked over about $780 million to them. President Trump yanked funds earlier for their terrorist orientation but Joe Biden of course, restored it, only to have to pull it again now that the indefensible is going on. Israel calls them a "Hamas front group" and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu says that a post-war Gaza is going to be an UNRWA-free Gaza. The Journal's editorial points out that UNRWA is the actual reason Gaza gets called "an open air prison."

I'd like to know how again Hamas's leaders, ensconced in their luxury digs in Qatar, got to be billionaires.

Frozen aid from the U.S. is not all that's in store for them.

Rep. Brian Mast, a Florida Republican in Congress, wants to get rid of the terrorist-hiring service entirely.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Dubbed the “UNRWA Elimination Act,” the bill seeks “to establish the policy of the United States that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East should be disbanded completely” and to transfer UNRWA’s responsibilities to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees — a separate agency headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “No Federal funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, including for the salaries or expenses of any employee of such Agency,” the ban provision in the bill outlines. Mast’s bill, which comes after Republican senators put forth a similar one in December of last year, is the latest escalation of pressure on UNRWA due to its longstanding connections to terrorism and promotion of antisemitism. The Trump administration froze aid to UNRWA in 2018, though the Biden administration resumed support, culminating in at least $730 million flowing from the U.S. to the U.N. agency since 2021.

So as United Nations officials whine that Palestinian children will starve, aid-yanks are coming fast and furious. Aid can be delivered another way, as Germany, which also pulled funds has stated.

It couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of dirtbag terrorists. Too bad it didn't happen before October 7.

