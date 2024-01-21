TUCKER CARLSON VIDEO: Did the government plant the pipe bomb at the DNC?

Ever since January 6, 2021, Darren Beattie has been investigating the events of that day with the persistence of a bloodhound on the scent. One of the narratives that’s kept his attention is the story of the pipe bombs found at the RNC and DNC headquarters. Intriguingly, while the FBI has managed to use cell phones and videos to capture every grandma from Dubuque who set foot near the Capitol building, it’s been completely unable to catch that pipe bomber. According to Battie, that’s because the government already knows who set the pipe bomb: The government itself.

Beattie appeared on Tucker Carlson to dissect newly-released video of the scene and to explain why he believes the pipe bomb narrative is a hoax meant to discredit Trump supporters by implying that they unsuccessfully tried to blow up institutions hostile to Donald Trump (i.e., not just the DNC but also the RNC). Beattie makes a very good case.

It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details. pic.twitter.com/jsM5jCDeBd — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 18, 2024

The video footage, shot on January 6 by a camera installed across the street from the pertinent events, shows two SUVs parked right next to the DNC bench near which one of the pipe bombs was found. One SUV belongs to the D.C. cops, and one to the Secret Service. According to Beattie, they were working jointly on security that day.

In the video, we see a man wearing a backpack appear on the lower right side of the screen. Walking at a leisurely pace, he approaches the D.C. police, leans into the driver’s side window, and talks to someone. This is the moment, says Beattie, when he informed the police that he’d seen a pipe bomb. By the way, as this Blaze video shows, that man with the backpack was almost certainly a Capitol police officer:

Blaze Media has just revealed that the mysterious ‘passerby’ who discovered the pipe bomb at the DNC on January 6th was a Capitol Police plainclothes officer. Why has this been hidden for 3 years?! pic.twitter.com/GWjxHIqwC8 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 18, 2024

What should happen at this moment is an absolute explosion of motion. After all, as Kamala Harris’s office finally acknowledged months later, the Vice President of the United States was in the DNC building. Moreover, the alleged bomb is within roughly 10 yards of the two SUVs. According to the DHS, ten yards is not far enough for safety:

If any type of bomb is suspected, typical recommendations are to keep all people at a minimum evacuation distance until authorized bomb disposal personnel arrive. For a pipe bomb, the US Department of Homeland Security recommends a minimum of 21 m (69 ft), and an outdoors distance of 366 m (1,201 ft).

Instead, a minute or so goes by while nothing happens. Then, police officers and Secret Service agents emerge at a leisurely pace from the SUVs and kind of stand around. A group of school children walks within feet of what law enforcement has been told is a pipe bomb, and the officers and agents do nothing at all. One of them eventually walks over and takes a photo of the pipe that may be a bomb. Only later does a robot defuse it.

I have a decent imagination, but I can’t think of more than two ways to account for the strange behavior the video shows. The first way is that the D.C. police and the Secret Service are as stupid and ineffective as the Keystone Kops, although they display lethargy where the Kops were all about kinetic energy. The second way is Darren Beattie’s way: The cops knew that the pipe bomb was a fake.

If the latter is true, what’s going on in our nation’s capital is more corrupt than any of us have ever imagined. This is a level of evil that is so over-the-top that, without the video evidence, it would be impossible to believe.

However, people are beginning to believe it. Very slowly, people are saying that the events of the last three years, along with the information slowly coming out in just the last months, are consistent with a government that is rotten to the core, a government that will do anything to destroy its political rivals, unconstrained by constitutional principles, the law, or moral decency.

Shakespeare once wrote that “something is rotten in the state of Denmark.” The state of Denmark, as it turns out, though, has nothing on the federal government in Washington, D.C.

You can read a longer, more specific narrative about the video at The Revolver.

Image: X screen grab.