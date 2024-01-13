Trump gets ridiculed in the press no matter what the truth of what he says

President Trump was ridiculed recently for saying that he believed negotiations could have prevented the Civil War:

During the interview with Salena Zito of the conservative Washington Examiner, Mr Trump questioned why the country could not have solved the issues between the north and south, rather than embarking on four years of brutal fighting that resulted in more deaths than those in World War I and World War II combined. “People don’t realise, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why,” he said. “People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?”

Oh, really?

Couldn't the war have been prevented if Democrats had been willing to negotiate to end slavery? Why were the Democrats so obstinate? That seems like logical thinking to me.

This is actually quite a pattern with his ridiculers. When Trump said this:

Experts at Harvard, and elsewhere ridiculed Trump for pulling away from the Iran deal. I would ask them how the Iran deal and higher oil prices have made the Mideast and World safer? I would think that the logical treatment of a country like Iran, which spreads terrorism around the World and pledges death to America and Israel, would be to cut them off, not to feed them with money. In response, the national security, nuclear, and regional experts at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, who have been assessing the Iran nuclear situation for years

Trump was right again. After all, wouldn't it also be likely that Hamas would not have had money and weapons to attack Israel if Obama, Biden, and European countries hadn't worked so hard to get Iran hundreds of billions if they just promised to behave?

There also was this:

Leaving the Paris Agreement Is a Bad Deal for the United States Trump’s plan to quit the accord would provide serious cover for major emitters like China and India.

But once again, Trump was right. The Paris climate accord, which was never presented to Congress, would greatly weaken the U.S. while allowing China and India to pollute as they pleased but, somehow, Trump was chastised for pulling out.

Besides, there is no scientific data that shows that the agreement would affect the temperature.

When Trump told Germany that it was dangerous to depend on Russia for their energy, we saw the same thing:

Trump was clearly smarter than they were. Now, they are learning the hard way what happens when you give the very nation NATO was set up to oppose the power to cut off your energy.

Remember how they ridiculed Trump for firing now-former FBI Director James Comey?

‘They spied on my campaign’: How Trump transformed a conspiracy theory into a political rallying cry

They should instead have ridiculed Comey for illegally spying on people surrounding Trump and lying to the FISA court. Comey deserved to be fired.

The same could be said of Russiagate:

No, ‘Russiagate’ Wasn’t the Hoax That Team Trump Claims It Was

It was a hoax, no matter how much the media lied.

When Trump wanted China and the Wuhan lab investigated as the cause of COVID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media, and others colluded to lie to the public that it was a disproven conspiracy.

When Trump finally kept the promise to move the U.S. embassy in Israel, it was somehow called controversial.

And when he brought peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, all they could do was cry chicken little.

When Trump and others promoted drill, drill, drill as part of their energy policy, Trump and his coevals were ridiculed, too.

5 Reasons Why the United States Can’t Drill Its Way to Energy Independence The solution to high energy prices is a swift and urgent transition to clean energy—not further reliance on dirty fuels controlled by dictators and profiteering oil corporations.

But U.S. oil independence, which Trump showed was perfectly possible, not only happened but kept energy prices lower and the world safer.

While Iran is funding terrorists to cause massive problems in the Mideast, Russia is destroying Ukraine, China is building up its military and threatening Taiwan, North Korea is threatening its neighbors, and the Mexican cartels are destroying America with massive illegal immigration and drugs, the Biden administration says the greatest existential threat is a few degrees temperature rise.

And the media cheers that the adults are back in the room. Career bureaucrats sure didn’t want Trump’s Mideast peace accords to succeed because they were amateurs.

No matter what Biden and Harris say or do, there will never be a headline in which they are ridiculed because the media don't care! Guess who looks stupid?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License