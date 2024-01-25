Trans shooters: suppressing the facts

Did you know there’s credible evidence the Uvalde killer was trans? The media scrupulously avoided reporting on that aspect of the attack. There’s no doubt the Nashville Covenant School killer was also trans, but that aspect of the attack, reasonably well known, has been quickly buried. Another probable trans shooter killed one and wounded five at Perry, Iowa. He also committed suicide. In response to that attack the media has done its best to deny, or at least minimize, the facts pointing to the killer’s trans/queer identity.

Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) politicians have seized on every attack, just as they do any mass shooting or anything like it, to push gun control, but are silent on the trans element.

They’re silent because the trans narrative demands all trans be universally depicted as noble, exalted examples of humanity, a higher, more intelligent and morally perfected form of life, mystically in touch with an evolved consciousness unimaginable by and unfathomable to Normal Americans. The obvious implication that trans sufferers are mentally unstable, and prone to suicide, hatred and violence must be ruthlessly suppressed.

Considering their highly publicized J6/political focus, and their general failure in intercepting school shooters, it’s surprising that the FBI recently caught one before they killed anyone:

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) apprehended a would-be "transgender" shooter who wanted to mass murder "transphobes." However, the FBI didn't swiftly nab the gunman until discovering months later that the "indigenous" suspect, a self-described "Nazi dominatrix," was posting racist, antisemitic content on social media vilifying blacks, Jews, and immigrants.

The media was up to its usual suppression:

The few media outlets that did cover the arrest also opted to focus on the Nazi flag-waving suspect's white nationalist ideology and downplay his "trans"-fueled bloodlust. Both The Oregonian and CourtWatch referred to the "transgender" as an "Oregon woman."

It appears the FBI was informed of the trans’ intentions in September of 2023:

Graphic: Facebook screenshot via Townhall.com

According to a 23-page affidavit authored by an FBI special agent who specializes in behavioral threat assessment and terrorism-related crimes, the federal law enforcement agency was alerted all the way back on September 26, via an anonymous tip, that West was threatening to carry out a mass shooting at his workplace and accusing coworkers, his apparent targets, of "transphobia." In his threat posted to a Facebook "transwoman" support group, [Elizabeth] West claimed he was being "bullied by trans phobic a**holes" at work. At the "end of my rope" and "left with no alternative," West indicated that he intended to "go out in a blaze of glory." "Well, I wish I had better news to tell but what I'm writing to you right now is the fact that I'm at the end of my rope[.] I’m probably gonna get fired from his job. I'm […] supposed to be called into the office this morning so I wonder what lies are going to spew in order to justify firing me. I'm too old to keep looking for jobs and I've had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic a**holes I am left with no alternative. I'll probably have to go out in a blaze of glory. I've been preparing for this moment a long time at least then I'll be remember I have no family no friends…So there really isn't any point living anymore? I'm just gonna have to do what I have to do and pray for the gods to forgive me," West wrote in a post to the Facebook page "TRANS WOMAN SUPPORT GROUP."

In this case, it appears the FBI did its job and intercepted a seriously mentally ill trans before they could commit murder. The media is also doing its job suppressing information about West. Googling “trans shooters” produced these results:

Graphic: Google screenshot

Googling “Elizabeth West” produced these results:

Graphic: Google screenshot

One might call such things defensive journalism, “defensive” in support of the trans superiority narrative. No one is suggesting all mass shooters are trans, nor that being trans inevitably drives one to mass murder. I’m certainly not. However, considering trans of all kinds represent a tiny portion of the population—figures range from .5% to 1.7%--it’s certainly worth exploring the obvious mental instability of the trans population and how it might inspire trans to violence. Considering widespread claims of a “trans genocide,” it’s not hard to imagine how mentally ill trans might become paranoid to the point of violence.

Fortunately, school shootings and mass shootings of all kinds remain relatively rare. As I noted in Is America Really The Most Gun Violent Nation, we’re not even in the top 100. Even so, we’d be foolish to ignore any potentially predictive factor in working to intercept mass shooters, particularly one the media is actively promoting.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.