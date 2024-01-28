Three U.S. troops dead at Iran’s hands, put O’Biden’s deadly Iran policy on display

Tragically, three American troops were killed today in Jordan, and 34 others were wounded (we don’t know how seriously) when Iranian-backed groups launched a drone strike against the American base. President Trump responded with a harsh attack on this fruit of the Obama and Biden (aka “O’Biden”) policies and reminded America that, under his watch, Iran was a failing, toothless nation.

According to the AP (published at Breitbart):

Three American service members were killed and “many” were wounded in a drone strike in Jordan, President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday. He attributed the attack to Iran-backed militia groups. They were the first U.S. fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, increasing the risk of escalation. U.S. officials were still working to conclusively identify the precise group responsible for the attack, but have assessed that one of several Iranian-backed groups are responsible. Biden said the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

The Daily Mail clarified that 34 troops were wounded. We have no idea how seriously they were wounded, whether all will survive, and what scars and disabilities they’ll carry with them throughout their lives.

Maybe it’s true that, as Biden said, the U.S. will do something to push back against this attack. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, released from the ICU, also insisted that “The President and I will not tolerate attacks on American forces, and we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests.

Image: Obama and Biden. YouTube screen grab.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham is already demanding that Biden act. While I usually recoil from Graham’s reflexive blood-thirstiness, he’s right that the administration must do something because the Houthis and other aligned groups are routinely targeting American forces. They’re also blocking shipping in one of the world’s busiest lanes. The current situation is unsustainable.

However, regardless of what the O’Biden administration does (and, scarily for Israel, that may mean forcing Israel to stop its war against Hamas, a genocidal Islamist military organization), we may be looking at a situation in which the barn is empty, and the horses are gone. That’s because we’re looking at the fruits of Obama’s long-standing policy of appeasing Iran, something Biden has wholeheartedly supported from his first day in office. Seemingly, O’Biden believes that making nice with Iran will make Iran be nice to us. (That’s the best assumption. The other is that these two presidents really want to destroy America.)

The thinking that drove the O’Biden policy proves how ignorant and delusional both men are. You can make nice with rational leaders. However, you cannot make nice with religious fanatics who view you as the Great Satan who must be destroyed. The reality of O’Biden’s delusions means that it may well be too late to follow Graham’s exhortation that we do something. Or at least, it’s too late to do something with Biden still in the White House.

Donald Trump certainly believes, as I do, that those three Americans died in service to the O’Biden administration’s anti-American, pro-Iranian policy. In an email blast, Trump stated:

The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender. Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance - Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3. This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief. Click here, here, and here to read the Truths.

Factually, Trump is correct. I agree, too, with his conclusion that what happened today wouldn’t have happened were he still in the White House.

But so many things wouldn’t have happened: Our broken border, the October 7 attack on Israel and the inevitable war that followed, the war in Ukraine, uncontrolled inflation, etc. Since Trump left, America has gone to Hell in a handbasket, with the unnecessary, tragic deaths of three troops just one more sign of a nation spinning out of control under the aegis of a demented, incoherent, emotionally incontinent man and his leftist handlers from Obama on down.