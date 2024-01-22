The truth about Christian Nationalism

Christian Nationalism has been given a bad rap by leftist intelligentsia and their media sycophants.

Leftists equate America’s nationalist proponents to the National Socialist movement of the Third Reich, and more particularly their race-cleansing efforts to establish an Aryan-only national identity. This propaganda initiative is two parts projection, and one part nonsense.

America is not a race; it is an idea based on a set of self-governing principles. America First “nationalists” want to secure our sovereignty and the principles established at our founding. We want our elected representatives to serve the interests of our people, not the elites in Brussels, Davos, or Rome. Our people, being Americans. Not “white Americans,” but Americans.

The Left is also trying to equate Christianity with the legalism more commonly associated with Islam. Christianity imposes no demands on your values or life choices. It does offer value precepts and invites its followers to adhere to said precepts as a basis for living a righteous life and for positively interacting with our fellow man. Our Founders, while crafting our Declaration and Constitution, well understood that those documents were only as good as “the people” who they were chartered to serve.

John Adams:

Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.

De Tocqueville;

I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her fertile fields and boundless forests, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her rich mines and her vast world commerce, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her public school system and her institutions of learning, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution, and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.

Leftist global elites have a utopia in mind if we only forfeit our values and relinquish our sovereignty to our one-world globalist masters. They are actively working to erode and eventually overthrow America’s founding principles and to have us bow down to the will of Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, John Kerry, Christine Lagarde, and Jorge Bergoglio.

America is an exceptional nation, not one of many other great nations, as Barack Obama asserted when he said;

“I believe in American exceptionalism, just as I suspect that the Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism.”

America’s “exceptionalism” is not because we are great, like other historically great nations, but because our country was founded on the principles of self-determination, where its citizens are protected by unalienable rights granted by God, and protected by our founding documents, the Declaration of Independence, and United States Constitution.

Image: CJF20