The Mummified Meat Puppet's handlers consider debates

Among the more anticipated events of any presidential campaign are debates. In recent years, leftist media moderators like Candy Crowley and Chris Wallace have all but debated the Republican candidate themselves. In Joe Biden’s case, Wallace spent much of the debate with Donald Trump rescuing Biden from himself and Trump. For inexplicable reasons, the Republican National Committee continues to stack the debate deck against its own candidates.

The upcoming debates—three have been scheduled, but neither potential candidate has accepted them—promise to be among the most interesting in recent political history. Donald Trump is the Republican and election front runner, despite the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration’s (MMPA) attempt to remove him from state ballots and put him in prison for millennia. Every attack on him seems to increase his electoral strength and popularity.

Image: U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

Joe Biden’s popularity is at historic lows for any candidate at this point in a presidential campaign. His handlers are doing their best to keep him away from the public. Biden has been on vacation for 40% of his presidency, 360 days in Delaware alone. Unlike Donald Trump, there is little evidence these have been working vacations. During one recent beach excursion, Biden was seen weakly struggling to move a folding aluminum beach chair.

Barack Obama was notorious for working very little. Biden may be eclipsing his slothful record, but in his case, because his rapidly worsening dementia requires keeping him under wraps and heavily medicated if he is to occasionally sort of function in public for a few hours. Even those appearances require a cadre of watchers, including Jill Biden, who guides and corrects his speech, and immediately rushes to his side whenever he finishes speaking to avoid more video of him falling, staring, immobile, in confusion, turning circles trying to figure out how to leave the stage, or shaking hands and speaking with invisible people. All of this is worrying the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party:

Democrats are not enthusiastic about the prospects of President Joe Biden, 81, facing former President Donald Trump in presidential debates this fall. The apprehension sheds light on fears about Biden’s diminished physical and mental abilities, as polling shows Americans worry about Biden’s decline: *Redfield & Wilton Strategies: Majority of Democrats are “concerned” about Biden’s ability. *YouGov: 55 percent say Biden’s health and age “severely” limit his ability to do the job. *NBC News: Most registered voters have “major” concerns about Biden’s age and health

Americans worry about his “health and age” because his speech is often confused and garbled, his gait is stiff and halting, he often falls, has to take the short stairs on Air Force One and he’s clearly suffering from rapidly worsening dementia. He looks 80 going on 180. But that’s not an issue for D/s/cs, no: the problem, as always, is Donald Trump:

“I would think twice about it,” said Senate Democrat Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) told the Hill about Biden potentially debating later this year. “I’ve been physically present at one of [Trump’s] debates with Hillary Clinton, and I watched him do outrageous things and say outrageous things. It’s just an opportunity for him to display his extremism.” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a Biden ally, said Biden should be weary of debating Trump due to the former president’s ability to overcome establishment media bias. Biden should be careful about allowing Trump to air alleged “hateful, fascist remark,” Coons said.

I was about to say if Biden can’t stand up to Trump, how can he stand up to our enemies, but he doesn’t stand up to our enemies. Even D/s/c strategist James Carville has a more realistic take:

James Carville, the architect of Bill Clinton’s election campaigns, said Biden might be better off not debating to avoid “damage.” On the other hand, Carville explained, if Trump wins the nomination, he will have “legitimacy” to demand a debate with Biden, who could agree to one debate event. “It’s kind of expected of a presidential candidate,” Carville told the Hill. “If he gets the nomination, Republican primary voters will have given him legitimacy. I mean, we don’t hand it out like gummy bears or something.” “Somebody’s going to take a poll, and 73 percent of the people will think there ought to be a debate,” he predicted. “You can do it or not do it as you see fit, but there are consequences to it,” he added.

If Joe Biden is the nominee, and if he runs, if events don’t cast him out, the consequences for refusing to debate will be an even higher percentage of the voting public becoming convinced Biden belongs in an assisted living facility rather than the White House. Come to think of it, he is in an assisted living facility now.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.