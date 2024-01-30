Now that the U.S. is in a dangerous confrontation with Iran, following its murder of three U.S. servicemembers, it pays to look at some recent reporting on Iran's influence in the U.S.

Leaked emails and reports have recently unveiled a clandestine Iranian operation known as the Iran Experts Initiative (IEI).

This covert endeavor, designed to cultivate support for Iran's nuclear program, has already sent shockwaves through the corridors of power.

But that's just the beginning.

Within this revelation, another thread has emerged -- the involvement of key figures from the Biden administration with the IEI.

According to National Review, citing an investigative piece published at Semafor last September:

The IEI members allegedly laundered the regime’s talking points, publishing op-eds, giving interviews with news outlets, and seeking the input of regime officials on their public engagements. Two of the scholars involved in the program, Ali Vaez and Ariane Tabatabai, have close ties to [now-sidelined Biden envoy to Iran Robert] Malley. He hired Tabatabai to join his office at the start of the Biden administration; she subsequently moved to a role within the Pentagon. Vaez, meanwhile, is a longtime expert on Iran policy at the International Crisis Group think tank. Malley, who worked with him at ICG, tried to bring him on board at State — but was blocked from doing so when Vaez failed to obtain a security clearance for the role, according to Iran International. Yet even after he was denied clearance, Vaez continued to write Malley’s tweets from his perch outside of government.

Now that the U.S. is dealing with the deaths of three U.S. service members at the hands of Iranian drones, it's worth remembering that Biden administration aides with ties to the IEI work within the highest echelons of the U.S. government.

The nature of these links and their implications on U.S. policy decisions remain under scrutiny. But this revelation raises profound questions about foreign influence and its implications on U.S. policy.

The IEI, previously shrouded in secrecy, has now been exposed for what it is -- a covert Iranian operation.

Its primary objective? To garner international support for Iran's nuclear ambitions. This revelation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing global discussions about Iran's nuclear program.

The IEI is not limited to a single sphere of influence. It has infiltrated academia, leveraging the credibility of scholars to propagate its agenda. Meanwhile, sympathetic journalists played their part, shaping public perception subtly. Think tanks, known for their role in policymaking, were strategically targeted. Case studies vividly illustrate the IEI's success in influencing policy decisions. And it didn't stop there; former government officials transitioning into advocacy roles created conflicts and ethical dilemmas that continue to raise eyebrows.

The Biden administration's approach to Iran stands in stark contrast to previous administrations. It is marked by a commitment to re-engage with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a notable departure from the aggressive stance of the past. This shift in policy has not only raised eyebrows. Still, it has caused genuine concern among policymakers and the public, who worry about potential risks and the implications of this new direction, making it a central point of debate in the broader context of U.S. foreign policy.

Amidst these revelations, the potential for undue influence on U.S. policy looms large. The need to mitigate foreign impact is paramount, echoing concerns about the integrity of policymaking. It's a complex issue with no easy answers.

Ariane Tabatabai's Controversy

As this international intrigue unfolds, Ariane Tabatabai, a former Georgetown University security studies professor and current senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Defense, finds herself at the center of the controversy.

Genuine concern has arisen regarding her purported ties to Iranian regime influence networks and her security clearance.

The acquisition of her security clearance remains a shadowy enigma, with scant details emerging. Yet, one report suggests that her connections to the Islamic Republic networks went undetected during the clearance process.

The security clearance saga erupted in April 2021 when a group of U.S. lawmakers demanded the revocation of Tabatabai's clearance, citing her involvement in an "Iranian influence network" that they believed endangered national security.

Fast forward to September 2023, and Republican lawmakers intensified the call. They demanded an investigation into Islamic Republic-backed influence operations on U.S. soil, advocating the suspension of clearances for officials, including Tabatabai, potentially swayed by these networks.

In response, Tabatabai can only refute these allegations. She tries to label them "baseless and unfounded," portraying them as part of a "smear campaign" orchestrated by lawmakers seeking to undermine the Biden administration's diplomacy with Iran’s regime, yet she has provided no clear explanations to counter the accusations.

And yet, despite the ongoing furor, Tabatabai's security clearance endures as of September 2023, and surprisingly, she remains a senior adviser within the U.S. Department of Defense.

It's not just her alleged ties to Iran’s regime influence networks that have been scrutinized. The accusations against her are part of a broader discourse surrounding U.S. policy towards the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some U.S. officials and lawmakers contend that the Biden administration's stance is overly lenient, failing to adequately support the Iranian people's battle for democracy and human rights. Conversely, others advocate for diplomatic engagement and peaceful resolution in the U.S.-Iran relationship.

This exposure of the Iran Experts Initiative raises critical questions about foreign influence on U.S. policy, especially now.

Whether through academia, media, think tanks, or former officials, vigilance is imperative to maintain the integrity of U.S. policymaking in a complex and interconnected world.

As for Ariane Tabatabai's security clearance acquisition, details remain opaque. Now her ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran influence networks may kindle a political storm. Lawmakers' calls for revocation have yet to bear fruit, so far as is known, and she continues her work at the U.S. Department of Defense. This controversy mirrors broader debates on U.S. policy towards Iran, illustrating today's complexity of international diplomacy.

