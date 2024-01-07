In my small corner of the world, very much the Midwest, fairly rural, very conservative, we are watching out for a major winter weather event to occur next week. Monday we are supposed to start with rain, ending Tuesday with snow, accompanied throughout by high and gusty winds.

Most are unenthusiastic; some are positively thrilled. But on average, we do expect some global warming accompanied by global cooling here at this time of year. Most follow the “stay home” rule, but if by some unfortunate circumstance you fail or are unable to follow the rule and become stranded, just wait: a couple of guys in a truck will be by shortly to rescue you. They live for this stuff.

Such can be the inconvenience of snow.

There are no real forecasts yet, only speculation, but in general, people here will prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Preparations will include stocking up on staples, making sure generators are in proper working order and fuel is on hand, and planning on maybe not going to work depending on road conditions. Essential workers will have already made arrangements with the truck guys.

A sigh for the inconvenience of snow.

If we get what the current speculations insinuate, most will have to spend at least one day doing nothing but watching snow fall, in all of its splendor. Except for the truck guys — they’ll watch it fall and say, “Whoo-hoo! Let’s go rescue stranded people!” How dreadful.

So inconvenient, that dastardly snow.

Why, most folks might have to endure watching the beauty of nature, the silent glory of winter, and know that once it’s over, we must then remove the detritus so we can return to our daily routine. But before that, we must endure the awful pristine landscape. The fresh clean scent. The sparkling beauty. The utter serenity. All of it overpowering our senses, and possibly causing us to stop, if even for a moment, in reflection of how small we really are.

So horrible, the inconvenience of snow.

Weren’t we supposed to have forgotten what snow even looked like by now?

If there is enough snow, one can choose a spot wisely and scoop some up into a bowl; add vanilla, milk (use whole milk, not wimpy 2%), and sugar; and stir, and a wonderful treat will be on hand. But only if you are a risk-taker, willing to bet your life that the snow you are about to consume will be safe to eat. If you are a lefty, you won’t even consider eating snow. If you are normal, you’ll enjoy the sweet treat just as you always have, from childhood, if you grew up where snow is common.

So inconvenient, that silly snow.

Maybe, just maybe, snow is a gift that God gives us to say: Slow down! Smell the coffee! Make snow ice cream! Stay off the roads! Enjoy a few minutes just watching the amazing thing that is nature!

In other words, make the most of the inconvenience of snow!

Image: Zink Dawg via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.