The Hot Mic Files: DC journalists caught joking about a Trump assassination ‘like JFK’

When we think about Trump Derangement Syndrome, what likely first comes to our minds are the totally mental antics of the Trump-obsessed left: we see the ugly liberal fatties screaming in the street while wearing vagina hats; we might think of Rob Reiner, the Hollywood has-been who seems to hourly post on X about how “fascist” Trump is “literally” Hitler; or we uncomfortably remember (while trying to forget) the time that E. Jean Carroll told Anderson Cooper that “some” people think “rape is sexy” in the wake of accusing President Trump (a man behind the show of which she was a “MASSIVE fan”) of sexual assault:

(She definitely wasn’t projecting, and “some” people certainly didn’t mean Carroll herself—uh huh, sure.)

When we think about all those things, it’s easy to forget that behind all of it, derangement is a serious mental illness, and mental illness is often a very dark thing. Here’s the lede from a New York Post report published yesterday:

Two media members were heard cracking jokes over a hot mic Tuesday about former President Donald Trump being cut down by an assassin’s bullet as they waited for him to appear at the federal courthouse in Washington.

Apparently the assassination “jokes” got started when two “unidentified male journalists” sat waiting outside a federal courthouse in D.C. hoping to catch President Trump as he appeared for a court date, and griped about their poor vantage point. (Unidentified? “Unnamed” is more accurate.) Also from the Post:

‘I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot,’ the second reporter said hopefully, to which the first replied: ‘Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open.’ … ‘Yeah, or if it’s a convertible,’ the second person said. ‘Yeah, I wasn’t thinking about that,’ replied the first. ‘Yeah, like if he just pulls up —’ the second started to say before the first interjected and asked: ‘Like JFK?’ ‘Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, ‘You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out,’’ the media member continued, to laughter from his cohorts.

(Now, lest you think there’s any impropriety, let me stop you right there—the Democrats and the “journalists” have promised us that the media are an honest and unbiased bunch, and there’s absolutely no animus towards conservatives or the America First agenda. Anyone doubting that narrative is simply trying to “undermine” American “democracy” and is guilty of dangerous “attacks on a free press.”)

But isn’t assassination the next step? What else do they have? From the moment Trump won the presidency in the most glorious political upset of our lifetimes, they’ve waged real war against him. It started with calls for electors to vote against the will of the people… followed by the disgusting allegations in the fabricated “Pee Dossier” which birthed “Russia collusion” accusations and a $32 million special investigation… then back-to-back impeachments… then insurrection charges… then criminal and civil litigations in courts around the country (which are still ongoing)... now ballot removal and exclusion campaigns.

Seriously, what do they have left if not murder? They’re out of options to take down the man promising to clean up corruption, government criminality, and rotten institutions.

What happens when a president is so loved by the people, but so hated by the swamp of D.C.? Well, November 22nd, 1963 is a good indicator—what a coincidence.

Image: Public domain.