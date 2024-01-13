The farmer protests that changed the Dutch government have come to Germany

The mainstream media is assiduously ignoring a fascinating story: German farmers are doing what Dutch farmers did last year; namely, rising up in a massive protest against their country’s globalist, climate change policies. With luck, these protests will have the same outcome, which was a massive shift to conservativism in the Dutch government during the last election.

Modern Germany is, in some ways, a very weird country thanks to the legacy of WWII. Its citizens have grown up in the shadow of their collective guilt for the Holocaust, along with the 80 million or so other deaths the Nazi war sparked. They are, in many ways, a very self-apologetic, self-loathing people.

In part to make up for their collapsing birth rate and in part to atone for their sins in the 1930s and 1940s, Germany has been inviting Muslims in since the 1960s, starting with relatively Westernized Turks and now including barely civilized Middle Easterners and Afghanis. They’ve always seemed blind to the irony of atoning for the Holocaust by inviting in the only people who hate Jews more than the Nazis did.

Most common immigrant in Germany pic.twitter.com/suMQjlspir — Epic Maps 🗺️ (@Locati0ns) January 13, 2024

This dichotomy means that Germany has two weird trends currently happening. On the one hand, thanks to the increasing Islamization of Germany, there’s rising antisemitism. On the other hand, Germany is one of the few nations outside of the U.S. that is standing with Israel now that South Africa (a genocidally anti-white nation) has charged Israel with genocide for fighting back against the Hamas forces that have as their stated goal the death of all Jews. Yes, it’s factually confusing, although morally quite clear.

The other thing that’s weird about Germany is its leftism. Despite electing allegedly center-right governments over the years, Germany is, in fact, a socialist nation, a legacy that goes all the way back to Otto von Bismarck in the 1880s. It was Germany’s long socialist legacy, incidentally, that helped seed the genocidal antisemitism that eventually overtook it, given that Marx himself was a virulent antisemite.

Despite its long history of socialism, which tends to leech away ambition, initiative, and any work ethic, the German character, one that predates socialism by almost two thousand years, is a hard-working, disciplined one. Even the post-war years haven’t managed to change that.

That’s why Germany became the economic powerhouse of the European Union. Germans work hard and do things well. And despite the guilt of the Holocaust, the rural areas, like all rural areas in Europe, remain nationalist—that is, they’re not maddened killers, but they love their country and their ancient identity.

All of the above brings us to the protests that the MSM has refused to cover. Breitbart reports:

Farmers brought Germany to a standstill with Dutch-style tractor protests throughout the country on Monday in response to globalist policies of the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which they claim threaten the very existence of the agriculture industry. Farmers groups launched their planned week-long action to protest against the leftist coalition government’s plans to increase taxes on diesel fuel and eliminate the car tax exemption for farmers in addition to making deep cuts on the subsidies for the farming sector. The proposed tax increases and funding cuts came as the government attempted to fill a 17-billion-euro ($18.6-billion) hole in the budget for 2024. Although the government was willing to seek to raise more money off the backs of German farmers, it was not willing to make any cuts in aid to Ukraine, which is set to double to eight billion euros this year.

The weeklong protests have reached their conclusion, but it’s worthwhile viewing the epic photos and videos, and contemplating whether this marks another nation that’s going to see its rural citizens roused enough to overthrow the dominance of global urban areas:

🇩🇪 The German farmers have successfully blocked dozens of highways with the help of the German truckers.



This is my view up on a tractor on the A2 - Europe’s busiest highway.



I’m blown away. History in the making. pic.twitter.com/td4XkNACQf — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 8, 2024

Farmers in Germany have released the sheep to protest. Let the politicians deal with the animals. Hehe folllow us to support the movement and for updates on the field pic.twitter.com/IlIIxyZNTM — RestoringOurCulture (@Migrants5O73250) January 13, 2024

Germany: Sixth day of farmers' protest



The whole country has been collapsing for six days, and since yesterday doctors, teachers and children have been actively joining the protest pic.twitter.com/66TQOhJvDa — S p r i n t e r (@Sprinter99800) January 13, 2024

🚨🇩🇪 Germany Resists



Normal everyday people resisting Evil Tyranny is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/YMFxiSn4YY — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 13, 2024

IT'S HAPPENING🚜🇩🇪🚜🇩🇪



Absolutely HUGE convoy of tractors protesting in Germany.



The farmers are protesting for the 5th day in a row.



SHARE - The media isn't showing you this 👇pic.twitter.com/Dkb0Z7jPMn — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 12, 2024

INCREDIBLE SCENES



The people of Germany are SUPPORTING the farmers.



Gas station employees are handing out food and coffee in solidarity with the protesters.



SUPPORT THE FARMERS🚜pic.twitter.com/x0O7lmJ59u — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 12, 2024

