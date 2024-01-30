The border deal trap is out in the open, and desperate Democrats are lying to blame the GOP

The nation’s socialist media has made it plain that they hope to pin the migrant crisis they helped create on President Trump and the GOP.

You can find all kinds of interesting stories if you have the stomach to read up on what the far-left media is saying about the latest schemes and scams of the nation’s socialist Democrat party.

Early on Monday morning, Politico, one of the left’s go-to propaganda publications posted a story called “Playbook: Can Dems flip the border script?” wish-casting the hopes and dreams of ‘Democrats’ everywhere in flipping the script (read: lying) about the border crisis they created.

Using all of their media muscle, they are trying to create an alternate reality in which Trump, who isn’t even in the White House, somehow caused the crisis.

The Politico subhed reads:

Didn’t the Democrats cause the crisis so they could cheat on future elections?

Or is that fact too bloody obvious for the most sensitive of socialist snowflakes?

Who ripped open the border for the illegal invasion?

Who is constantly trying to keep the border open for the illegal invasion?

Who could stop the illegal invasion by just closing the border?

Who has been lying about the situation for three years?

For the record, the Washington Free Beacon has a wonderful short video of President Obama’s sockpuppet – ‘President’ Biden -- finally admitting that his administration has been lying about the border crisis for years, finishing up with a series of lies from the leftists from his regime, falsely claiming that the border is ‘secure’ and ‘closed.’

This begs the question: Why is there a border crisis if it’s been ‘secure’ and ‘closed’?

Something to always keep in mind: If the ‘Democrats’ and the nation’s socialist media have been lying about this for all this time, what else have they been lying about?

This means that, like good little Soviet propagandists, the far-left media has been falling all over itself to spin up this story that doesn’t really make any logical sense, but like any other leftist lie, is being repeated over and over until they can try to make it the ‘truth.’

This is probably why the news business really is cratering. No one believes in their bovine soil enhancement anymore.

You also have the far-left trying to insert the word ‘insurrection’ into this narrative. I see headlines like:

The second insurrection and Can the Dems Capitalize on the Texas Insurrection?

The leftist propaganda press is even being open about what they are doing:

At Politico, see Can Dems Flip the Border Script?

I was thinking this yesterday also. The Republicans may be handing the Democrats an issue on which Biden is vulnerable. The Dems need to be coordinated and assertive to capitalize on this.

With the story from the Politico and the usual leftist scam of blaming others for problems they’ve caused, they attain greater control over the people with their supposed ‘solutions.’

All over the leftist echosphere, the nation’s socialist media is busily pushing the narrative of the desperado Dems: The Border Is Now Becoming a GOP Crisis and this one from the former ‘Newspaper of record’ Inside Biden’s Anti-Trump Battle Plan (and Where Taylor Swift Fits In) and this stunning illogic: Trump Needs The Border To Be Chaos.

But alas, Ed Kilgore from New York magazine says this might all be for naught:

It Won’t Be Easy for Democrats to ‘Flip’ the Border-Security Issue. Within the back-and-forth maneuvering inside the Beltway is an audacious Democratic plan to turn a major election-year vulnerability into an advantage. Even as the “crisis” (a term Democrats used to dispute or even mock) on the southern border is emerging as a voter concern rivaling the economy, the Biden administration and its congressional allies are trying to spring a trap on the GOP, in part by exploiting differences between House and Senate Republicans on a proposed deal pairing immigration-policy changes with fresh aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Did you catch that part where they admitted the obvious: ‘the Biden administration and its congressional allies are trying to spring a trap on the GOP.’

We all knew this was the game the far-left was playing, but it’s very interesting when they openly admit to what they are doing.

This is how this little trap is supposed to work:

Senate Democrats (with the president’s backing) plan to send a package over to the House that includes some significant concessions on the handling of migrants at the border. If the package is enacted, Democrats believe they can more or less take border security “off the table” for November by touting a bipartisan remedy for what is perceived as an uncontrolled influx of asylum seekers. If House Republicans kill the deal as inadequately savage on border security, as House Speaker Mike Johnson has strongly hinted they might, then Democrats hope to “flip” the issue by pointing out that the GOP is elevating election-year political considerations over the policy outcomes they claim to want.

They’re keeping the details of this ‘deal’ secret – why?

If it’s so wonderful, why not make it public and broadcast it everywhere to garner as much support as possible?

The problem for the far-left is that the facts aren’t on their side. Their ‘trap’ is nothing but a worthless web of lies. They caused the crisis by opening the border and could easily solve it by enforcing existing laws and closing it, with no new legislation needed.

D. Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Screen shot from Bud Knapp / Sky News Australia video, via YouTube