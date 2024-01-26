The A's are not the only ones leaving Oakland

As you may know, the Oakland A's are moving to Las Vegas. I was hoping that they'd move to San Antonio, but that's for another conversation. The A's are moving because Oakland is a failed city and another exhibit in the museum of Democrat urban failures.

So who is leaving Oakland now? Let's find out:

In-N-Out is permanently closing one of its restaurants for the first time ever, announcing that its Oakland location will soon shutter because of rampant crime in the California city. The burger chain said in a statement that “despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies.” The location, which has been open for nearly two decades, will close on March 24. It’s the city’s only In-N-Out and is near the airport. Crime has indeed substantially increased in Oakland: Burglaries were up 23% and motor vehicle thefts were up 44% in 2023 compared to a year prior, according to Oakland Police Department data obtained by CNN affiliate KGO-TV. In-N-Out said in a statement that while “several” of its locations have relocated in its 75-year history, the Oakland closure is the first restaurant it has closed. “We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative,” said Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick, in the statement. Notably, Warnick said its Oakland location was “busy and profitable,” but it can’t ask its customers or employees to “visit or work in an unsafe environment.” Affected employees, which amount to about 100, will transfer to a nearby restaurant in San Francisco or receive severance.

Talk about decline. We know that a city or society is in trouble when a fast-food restaurant is closing because of theft or an unsafe place to work in.

It begs the question: How did this happen? Who allowed this to happen?

We can start with the culture that produces young people who steal for fun. Yes, for fun. Have you seen the videos? They are young people lacking any values or morality. Do you know where your kids are?

Then we can go on to the adults, or local leaders, who do not prosecute the thieves. Stealing is a crime, not a party.

Then we can blame the city council and mayor, who seem more obsessed with the past than the collapsing reality in front of their noses.

Then we can blame the governor, who sits back and watches one of his cities collapse. Governor Gavin Newsom could send the National Guard tomorrow and clear the streets of criminals. It would at least send a message that he cares for the law-abiding citizen who wants to buy a burger at the aforementioned restaurant.

Last, but not least, where is President Biden? He is watching Oakland, Chicago, and lots of other U.S. cities dying because he is afraid of the Left.

So want a burger in Oakland? Drive to San Jose, I guess.

