Some questions for the blowhards at the World Economic Forum

At the World Economic Forum, the usual swells and princelings were out in force.

WEF leaders pressed on how they will 'Trump-proof their economies' if he wins election 'I think the best defense, if that’s the way you want to look at it, is attack,' European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said They live to tell us peons how we should live and vote. But here is a small sample of questions these blowhards should be asked as they lecture us as to how we should live while they travel and live in luxury. Why didn't they have to Trump-proof their economies when Trump was president earlier?

Didn't the world economies do very well from 2016 to 2019 before COVID escaped from a lab in China?

Isn't it more important to China-proof their economies than to Trump-proof their economies?

Wasn't the world more peaceful when Trump was in office?

Where is the scientific data that shows that gasoline-powered vehicles, jets, and other things control the temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity? Will they go silent or just repeat their lie that the science is settled?

Where is the scientific data that shows electric cars would lower the temperatures?

Haven't temperatures fluctuated both up and down since data were kept at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution? Doesn't that show a zero correlation between temperatures and our use of coal and oil?

Why do you think it is good to use lithium when it is a highly flammable and toxic pollutant?

Why do you want to use so many rare Earth minerals when so much of the mining is done by child labor?

Why do you fly in private jets if you believe they are destroying the planet?

Why are these rich elitists so intent on keeping poor countries poor by blocking the use of natural resources?

These rich elitists believe they are so much better and smarter than the rest of us but they are not. They are dangerous to our freedom, lolling in their luxury.