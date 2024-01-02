« Sure he'll debate: Joe Biden tells us his accomplishments | Japan cheats death with 379 airline passengers and crew safe after fiery runway crash »
January 2, 2024

Small utility company hit by pro-Hamas cyberattack, and guerrilla forces shut down operations at JFK

By Olivia Murray

These news stories, one from a small town in Pennsylvania and the other from the Big Apple, are just more evidence that the “liberation” efforts of “Palestine” and their “freedom fighters” come specifically through terrorism and pandemonium. First, from Aliquippa, PA, reported by AP News:

The tiny Aliquippa water authority in western Pennsylvania was perhaps the least-suspecting victim of an international cyberattack.

Then it — along with several other water utilities — was struck by what federal authorities say are Iranian-backed hackers targeting a piece of equipment specifically because it was Israeli-made.

Here was the graphic displayed across the screen immediately after the cyberattack:

Then we had this, from the neighboring state of New York, and relayed by Robert Spencer at Jihad Watch:

NYC: Hamas supporters block JFK Airport, launch balloon as planes were landing

What were they trying to do? They were trying to ‘strike terror in the enemies of Allah’ (Qur’an 8:60) so that people will be too frightened to continue to support Israel.

Pro-Hamas demonstrators created such chaos, Port Authority was forced to close “all [JFK airport] entrances” to anyone who didn’t have a boarding pass, something that those responsible called a “VICTORY!”

After that, they dispatched a “large balloon” to disrupt air traffic control operations as well as planes in the air, risking “hundreds” of lives in the process. Were wondering what these “activists” look like? See below:

Yes, that is a Hamas flag, and (un)ironically, these “activists” look no different than those who swarmed into the quiet kibbutzim on October 7th. Oh, and here are a few activists from the Windy City, spotted on the eve of the New Year:

If this were really about liberation, things would look a whole lot different. There are no plans to Christianize, and bring peace through acts of sacrificial service; there are no plans to approach Israel’s government in any genuine and diplomatic capacity; and there are no plans to embrace the unalienable rights championed by the traditional West. They continuously and exclusively, harass and target civilians engaged in day-to-day tasks and to-dos.

“Liberation” for “Palestine” simply means “Death to Israel” and “Death to America”... which is what they already told us. But, don’t expect Merrick Garland’s DOJ or Christopher Wray’s FBI to dispatch every available resource, expense, and agent to track down the mayhem-makers—that’s a tyranny reserved for taxpaying MAGA Americans demanding free and fair elections and the rule of law.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com