Small Town, USA learns the hard way that welcoming lawbreakers has negative consequences

At this point, Joe Biden and the Bidenites don’t just have a little blood on their hands, they’re bathing in it.

A few days back, AT published an essay by contributor C.S. Boddie that highlighted a recent tragedy in Colorado: an illegal alien, who had been deported four times before, killed a mother and her 16-year-old son, as he drove (allegedly) completely inebriated near a high school. The illegal had four “alcohol-related driving” convictions under his belt, and just days before, he’d received probation, community service, and work release from a Colorado judge; Boddie’s piece also included a number of other “chilling” examples underscoring the deadly consequences of admitting millions of scofflaws.

But dead Americans aren’t the only casualties—say adios to Whitewater, Wisconsin, a once-safe and once-quaint midwestern town. Whitewater recently came into the national spotlight after a letter to the Biden regime got picked up by conservative media. Local police chief Daniel Meyer, had appealed to Washington to request help for the influx of illegals that have cropped up since 2022, putting a “strain” on reasources, and bringing in problems like… these:

Sexual assaults. Skyrocketing unlicensed drivers. A reduction in the ability to do proactive policing. Substandard living arrangements. These are just some of the issues #Whitewater is facing due to an influx of #illegal immigrants to the city of 15,000 people… — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) January 3, 2024

But, don’t get confused, Meyer isn’t actually against open borders, and neither is the local government apparently; from the Wisconsin Examiner on Tuesday:

Unlike the Republican politicians who have been making political hay out of his letter to Biden, Whitewater’s police chief took pains to state in the letter that ‘none of this information is shared as a means of denigrating or vilifying this group of people. … In fact, we see a great value in the increasing diversity that this group brings to our community.’ ‘Our officers have also seen first-hand the terrible living conditions that many migrants are living in,’ Meyer stated in the letter, which asks for money to beef up the police force, hire an immigrant liaison, and to pay for a ride-share program, affordable housing and language instruction. ‘We simply need to ensure that we can properly serve this group and the entirety of the community,’ he wrote. … ‘We have found approximately three times the number of unlicensed drivers on our roadways compared to previous years,’ Meyer wrote in his letter. One thing that would help, Meyer has said in several interviews, would be for Wisconsin to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

And there it is—with a driver’s license in Wisconsin, these illegals then have the “right” to vote. According to the state’s government website, all that’s required to register to vote is a “Proof of Residence” document… which can be a valid state driver’s license. From the website itself:

All voters MUST provide a Proof of Residence Document when registering. If you register to vote by mail, in-person in your clerk’s office, or at your polling place on Election Day, you need to provide a Proof of Residence document. If you register online … your valid State of Wisconsin driver license or State of Wisconsin ID card issued by the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) qualifies as a valid Proof of Residence document.

Then, when it comes times to vote, a person simply needs… to show ID. If this isn’t the most absurd slap in the face, then I don’t know what is.

I recall attending a 2017 panel discussion in the Quail Creek community, located in Sahuarita, Arizona, in which a number of high-profile conservative figures discussed the problems that come with a porous border—naturally, the panelists were defending President Trump’s call for a border wall. Brandon Darby, one of the gentleman speaking, and who is currently the Director of Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles, asserted that the tentacles of the cartels reach beyond what any reasonable conservative might assume, extending even as far as the offices of “police chiefs” and “small town mayors.”

Imagine that.

