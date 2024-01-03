Sinking the Navy without a shot

The U.S. Navy built its reputation on canvas sails, not satin.

Matt Walsh has produced an excellent video on X (Twitter) reporting on a cross-dressing sailor, upon whom the U.S. Navy is now relying, at least in part, to bolster its anemic recruiting results.

Walsh makes several important points, describing how this recruitment effort backfires on two counts. First, cross-dressers tend to be averse to the uniform discipline required of any armed military force. Even if permitted to indulge their perversion, few will join. Armed forces are all about breaking things and killing people in the process. Second (using my own words, not Walsh’s), men and women who oppose the increasing degeneracy of society are not going to be attracted to the Navy by degenerates. If anything, they will be repelled. Anecdotal evidence abounds that healthy young men, whom the armed forces in the past valued as prime targets of recruitment, are citing the “woke” factor as the reason to remain as civilians. Even those who otherwise would join are deterred by exactly the kind of recruitment effort that the Navy “top brass” is currently foisting on the public.

Walsh obliquely mentions such other important items as that our enemies are not intimidated by drag queens. If anything, they are emboldened to attack us. Just ask them.

Hope of reversing the trend seems to be dwindling, because admitting that we have a problem, and moreover, admitting who is the problem, is an unlikely prospect. The very people who are causing the fiasco are never going to confess. Their motto seems to be that the best way to solve the problems caused by perversion is, of course, even more perversion. We will see no limit to this as long as they remain in power.

We got here by abandoning the core principles, moral and political, that brought us from the desperation of Valley Forge to the final triumph at the end of World War 2. It is not that we never had serious failings throughout our ascendancy; it is that we always had a clear vision of how to remedy those failings. For example, slavery, which is always cited by those who hate America, was an unmitigated evil, recognized as such by a large swath of Americans and corrected by means of our bloodiest war ever.

Today, we are not only on the wrong road, but accelerating toward the cliff’s edge.

We are beyond the point of tweaking the edges. Too many of us are too committed to more of the same. We cannot politely debate our way back to our core national principles. We would be fools to be sensitive to the feelings of our opponents.

Fortunately, there do appear to be signs that the public sentiment is on the verge of reasserting our right not to pretend along, with the illusions of the self-deceived. A video seemingly filmed by a trans activist himself is one of the latest examples in a string of such videos, in which an ordinary, commonsense American politely but firmly refuses to acquiesce.

Perhaps the activist thought that by publishing this video, which went viral, he would garner support for his demand that others bow to his demands. It backfired.

People are fed up. Our patience has worn thin.

Image via NARA, public domain.